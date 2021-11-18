News

Rebuke for solicitor who ‘struck’ member of the public with a frying pan while holidaying in Wales

Victim not hurt

Image via Unsplash

A solicitor who hit a member of the public with a frying pan has been rebuked by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

Kamaljit Singh Bains, an in-house solicitor at a business providing support to the UK manufacturing sector, became involved in an argument with the unnamed individual while holidaying in Bangor, Wales, in October 2020.

The argument soon escalated when Bains “struck” the member of the public “around the head with a frying pan”, according to an agreed outcome published this week.

The solicitor was arrested at the scene, but the victim declined to support a criminal prosecution for assault.

Bains, who was admitted to the roll in 2009, was subsequently charged with an offence under the Public Order Act 1986. He received a fine of £1,760 after pleading guilty at Caernarfon Magistrates Court in November 2020.

In reaching its regulatory sanction, the SRA noted it was an isolated incident in which the member of the public did not sustain an injury. It further noted he pleaded guilty, notified the regulator promptly and had co-operated with the investigation.

Bains was rebuked and ordered to pay costs of £600.

5 Comments

Archibald Pomp O'City

You can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs…

(12)(3)

Enough

What does SRa have to do with any of this. It should be a criminal matter for the police and courts.

Any little misdemeanour , and they jump in . It not like architects get fired for fighting on the weekend, because they have an image and standard to uphold

(26)(1)

Anon

Are you blind? He was charged and received a fine:

“Bains, who was admitted to the roll in 2009, was subsequently charged with an offence under the Public Order Act 1986. He received a fine of £1,760 after pleading guilty at Caernarfon Magistrates Court in November 2020.”

Last time I checked the SRA regulate solicitors. A solicitor being subject to a prosecution seems within their jurisdiction.

(8)(11)

Tukka

The SRA just had to get their two cents in even though the victim had no injuries and didn’t even support the criminal prosecution. Why don’t they jump in quicker when it comes to contraventions from partners at large law firms?

(14)(0)

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

(4)(0)

