‘Should I do the SQE during my law degree?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one Legal Cheek reader is looking to complete part one of the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) during their placement year.

“I am in the second year of my LLB. I am hoping to spend the 2022-23 academic year on a professional placement, working full-time as a paralegal or within an in-house legal team. Given that the SQE1 exam does not require a degree as a prerequisite, I am considering taking a part-time course and sitting the exam during my placement year. I would pay for this out of my maintenance loan. Is this sensible? What other factors do I need to consider?”

Zeeelo

Good luck! I’ve sat part one yesterday and it was pretty tough!

A wise man once said

Are you in a hurry to qualify? If not; enjoy your placement year and the break from the books

Hamid A.

If I am on your situation, I should focus on my studies and if I happen to get a full-time job whilst looking forward to sitting the SQE1. I would find SQE resources online for free for the moment whilst focusing on my current career. Then when you finished your Law Degree- enrol for an SQE 1 Prep Course. Goodluck!

Amber

Vocational exams are dull and easy. Getting them out of the way might be a good option.

