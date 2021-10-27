SQE prep provider launches £50k social mobility scholarship fund

Law Training Centre’s ‘Access to Law’ scheme enables candidates to complete part one prep course for just £950

A legal training provider has launched a substantial new scholarship programme to help fund disadvantaged aspiring lawyers through part of their preparation for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE).

As part of its ‘Access to Law’ scheme, the Law Training Centre will dish out 50 scholarships worth £1,000 each to put towards part one of its online prep programme. This will enable recipients to complete the SQE1 course, normally priced at £1,950, for just £950.

Eligible candidates will need to demonstrate they face “significant” financial or personal barriers on their journeys to becoming lawyers. This, LTC says, may include individuals with protected characteristics or those from underrepresented groups or socially disadvantaged backgrounds. It many also consider a candidate’s “educational or professional dedication and achievement”.

In addition to the fund, the provider has created an instalment plan to help candidates cover the outstanding SQE1 fees.

Eve Dullabh, Law Training Centre’s director of education, commented:

“For us, social mobility and increasing diversity across the legal profession is more than a trendy catch-line, it was the very reason our business was established, and we continue to stay true to that focus to this day. Whilst many scholarship programmes focus on previous academic excellence, we believe that this could still exclude some of the very people that need the support most. It is for this reason that our programme will be available nationwide, and each application will be assessed on its individual merits.

Scholarship seekers must submit an application before 31 December in order to be considered.

The LTC was co-founded by Dullabh, a former lawyer, and her partner Dino in 2015, and is perhaps best known for its range of courses geared towards paralegals, chartered legal executives and licensed conveyancers. Earlier this year it launched a range of online SQE prep courses priced at £1,950 for part one and £3,390 for part two.

The SQE came into force on 1 September this year.