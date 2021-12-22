News

A round-up of the best Xmas trees across the legal profession

By Legal Cheek on
1

From law firm lobbies to historic Inns of Court 🎄

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And while many lawyers will currently be working from home, this hasn’t stopped the legal profession dusting off the decorations in a bid to bring a spot of festive cheer to what’s been yet another year blighted by Covid.

So with just three sleeps until the big day, Legal Cheek has compiled its annual list of legal Christmas trees.

Have you seen one on your social media travels that we’ve missed? Stick a link in the comments and we’ll make sure it’s added to the round-up.

1KBW

Ministry of Justice

Womble Bond Dickinson

RPC

Burges Salmon

Middle Temple

The University of Law

Gowling WLG

Freshfields

Russell Cooke (private client team)

Lincoln’s Inn

1 Comment

Cleary NQ

Lmao the tree at Russell Cooke looks positively anaemic. Do they at least pay the full Cravath whacc ?

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories