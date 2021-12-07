Top QC asks Twitter to make his profile pic more ‘Christmassy’ — hilarity ensues

‘This has won the internet for the day’ 🤣

A top QC’s request on Twitter to make his profile picture more “Christmassy” has produced some seriously funny responses.

“I’m about to ask a very stupid question,” wrote David Durose QC, who goes by @DavidMuttering on Twitter. “Can someone with some photoshop skills make my profile photo Christmassy,” he asked, adding: “I’m going to regret this.”

I'm about to ask a very stupid question. Can someone with some photoshop skills make my profile photo Christmassy. I'm going to regret this. pic.twitter.com/QztBRYl6nb — David QC (@DavidMuttering) December 6, 2021

In less than 24 hours since it was posted, the Furnival Chambers silk’s daring tweet garnered thousands of responses and nearly 10,000 likes at the time of publication. Some social media users went all out producing over the top festive scenes, while others were a little more understated in their approach. Here are the very best:

Did it need a bit more? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/LfqAtQy13m — Stephen McGann💙 (@StephenMcGann) December 6, 2021

I can't to photoshop but I'm a demon with Microsoft Paint pic.twitter.com/QV5f24q2BQ — Adam (@SkyHiFreeFlyGuy) December 6, 2021

Here you go x pic.twitter.com/2xNqSBBg4V — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) December 7, 2021

Look at you all excited with your little red Christmas book 😍 pic.twitter.com/Uz2g8QYe5B — Rebecca Shipham (@shipsandpigs) December 6, 2021

The best I could manage in a hurry! pic.twitter.com/9eG44sp3SK — Victoria Stamps (@AlmostSenseless) December 7, 2021

Not a profile pic but festive! pic.twitter.com/7TDWNnS6vY — Jamie McLeod (@Hempriggs) December 6, 2021

Having received so many humorous submissions, Durose tweeted:

“People are just brilliant. Thank you, Twitter. The response to this has been amazing — and I’m delighted that it’s cheered so many people. I now have the joyously onerous task of choosing a new profile pic.”