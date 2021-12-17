The Legal Cheek 2021 Xmas Gift Guide

What to buy the lawyer or law student in your life

With Christmas around the corner and a weekend of last-minute shopping ahead, Legal Cheek has rounded up 12 gifts — all at reasonable price points — for the lawyer or law student in your life.

What to buy: the disorganised

For the lawyer or law student who needs to get their life in check consider this cable tidy bag from Stackers, home to practical yet aesthetically pleasing storage solutions and accessories.

The bag has compartments for cables, chargers and other tech accessories making life much easier for when on the go. It comes in a range of colours and also a more compact version.

What to buy: the billing pro

This jokey ‘I’m billing you for this conversation’ mug would make a great gift for the associate that obsesses over time-keeping and billing hours.

What to buy: the in-house lawyer tech bro

This lawyer blends right in with his t-shirt and jean-wearing colleagues so much so that a pair of socks emblazoned with, ‘Trust me I’m a lawyer’, would not go amiss.

What to buy: the barrister on the go

So the price of this scooter which doubles as a suitcase is a little steep but it’s currently in the sale and would make zooming from court to court a breeze for the barrister always on the go. Or law students having to lug heavy textbooks from the library to the lecture hall.

What to buy: the ‘always online’

Blue light glasses reduce the amount of blue light that reaches the eye. Digital screens such as computers, tablets and smartphones all emit ‘blue light’ and so a pair of these specs, which claim to reduce eye strain, are a good shout for the lawyer or law student that’s ‘always online’. Plus £1 of this Ocushield pair is donated to Moorfields Eye Charity.

The same company also sell blue light-blocking screen protectors — practical stocking fillers.

What to buy: the stressed out City partner

This recipient is perhaps the most tricky to shop for since they can afford to buy anything they need. So we thought long and hard and came across an unusual ‘experience’ — the first in this year’s Gift Guide.

There is such thing as a ‘rage room’ where the stressed out City law firm partner can vent out all their frustrations by smashing through crockery and old computer parts (better on that than you). Plus they can bring along another partner too for just £50!

What to buy: the desk-bound trainee

This cushy lap desk is a great gift for the trainee (or student) that doesn’t have much space and wants to work from just about anywhere (read: their bed). It even has a phone stand!

What to buy: the wannabe Harvey Specter

Okay so Suits is on Netflix… but you can’t quite gift that, can you? We reckon the wannabe Harvey Specter’s among us would be thrilled to receive a box set featuring all nine seasons of the hit US legal drama plus bonus commentary, deleted scenes and more.

What to buy: the wannabe Elle Woods

This law student “to-do list” titled ‘What would Elle Woods do?’ is a good pressie idea for the Legally Blonde-obsessed. The hot pink notebook features motivational prompts and even has room to rant about your law school frustrations.

There’s also this handmade sweatshirt from Etsy featuring an embroidered slogan from the movie.

What to buy: the coffee connoisseur

The coffee connoisseur has probably tried and tested anything and everything coffee-related, so why not gift them something different this year in the form of a ‘grow your own coffee plant’ kit! This one comes with plant pots, wooden markers and personalisation.

What to buy: the scrupulous notetaker

This leather-bound Papier notebook can be monogrammed with the recipient’s initials and has pages of lightly-textured lined paper for the scrupulous notetaker to jot down lecture and tutorial notes. It comes gift boxed and the cover is crafted from “upcycled” leather.

What to buy: the ‘lawfluencer’

Law influencers have somewhat exploded on the scene as of late; who isn’t one these days? This vlogger kit by Rode contains everything the fledgling ‘lawfluencer’ needs to get a YouTube channel off the ground: it comes with a tripod to support any mobile device, a microphone, LED light and furry windshield!