BCLP bumps target hours following pay hike

Global firm raised NQ salaries to almost £100k last month

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has raised hour targets by as much as 6% after recently hiking newly qualified (NQ) pay.

BCLP has rolled out a new bonus system that will see eligibility thresholds go up from 1,600 to 1,700 hours for UK associates and 1,900 to 2,000 hours for those in the US.

The new hour targets apply across the firm’s practices and will reflect ‘non-chargeable activity’ such as efforts around diversity and inclusion.

It means the hour targets of BCLP’s UK associates are roughly in line with those at Baker McKenzie, Reed Smith and Simmons & Simmons, according to our 2022 Firms Most List.

The news comes just over a week after the firm announced salary rises for NQ lawyers and trainees. In London, NQs are set to earn £95,000, up 8% from £88,000, from next month.

Elsewhere in the City, it was reported last month that Stephenson Harwood upped NQ lawyer pay to £90k as well as its hour targets from 1,550 to 1,650. Fifty hours are to be set aside for “non-fee earning work”.