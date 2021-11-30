BCLP and Mishcon raise London NQ lawyer pay

£95k and £83k

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) is set to increase the salaries of its junior lawyers in both London and Manchester.

The firm confirmed that newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London will earn £95,000, up 8% from £88,000.

The improved rate matches that offered to NQs at Mayer Brown and Norton Rose Fulbright.

It comes less than half a year from when the firm last boosted London NQ pay in June 2021 — from £80,000 to £88,000.

Trainee salaries in London have increased by £4,000, with first years now on £48,000 and second years on £52,000.

BCLP has also bumped NQ associate and trainee pay in the Manchester office. The NQ pay rate is now £51,000 (previously £50,000) whilst trainee salaries have risen from £27,000 to £30,000 in year one, and £30,000 to £35,000 in year two.

The new starting salaries are effective from January 2022 for associates, and February 2022 for trainees.

Segun Osuntokun, partner-in-charge UK, said:

“The compensation adjustments form part of a broad ongoing program of investment in our business and in our most important asset — our people.”

Mishcon de Reya, meanwhile, has followed with NQ pay rises of its own. NQs in London will earn £83,000, up 11% from £75,000, starting from January 2022.

The new rate surpasses that on offer at Addleshaw Goddard, CMS and Eversheds Sutherland, all of who pay associates £82,000 upon qualification.

Mishcon trainee pay stands at £42,000 and £45,000 for first and second years, respectively.

The recent bout of pay rises come amid increased pressure on UK law firms to complete with the mega-paying US ‘MoneyLaw’ firms in London. Silver circle firm Macfarlanes last week joined the £100k NQ salary club.