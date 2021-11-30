News

BCLP and Mishcon raise London NQ lawyer pay

By Aishah Hussain on
14

£95k and £83k

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) is set to increase the salaries of its junior lawyers in both London and Manchester.

The firm confirmed that newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London will earn £95,000, up 8% from £88,000.

The improved rate matches that offered to NQs at Mayer Brown and Norton Rose Fulbright.

It comes less than half a year from when the firm last boosted London NQ pay in June 2021 — from £80,000 to £88,000.

Trainee salaries in London have increased by £4,000, with first years now on £48,000 and second years on £52,000.

THIS THURSDAY: The December 2021 UK Virtual Law Fair

BCLP has also bumped NQ associate and trainee pay in the Manchester office. The NQ pay rate is now £51,000 (previously £50,000) whilst trainee salaries have risen from £27,000 to £30,000 in year one, and £30,000 to £35,000 in year two.

The new starting salaries are effective from January 2022 for associates, and February 2022 for trainees.

Segun Osuntokun, partner-in-charge UK, said:

“The compensation adjustments form part of a broad ongoing program of investment in our business and in our most important asset — our people.”

Mishcon de Reya, meanwhile, has followed with NQ pay rises of its own. NQs in London will earn £83,000, up 11% from £75,000, starting from January 2022.

The new rate surpasses that on offer at Addleshaw Goddard, CMS and Eversheds Sutherland, all of who pay associates £82,000 upon qualification.

Mishcon trainee pay stands at £42,000 and £45,000 for first and second years, respectively.

The recent bout of pay rises come amid increased pressure on UK law firms to complete with the mega-paying US ‘MoneyLaw’ firms in London. Silver circle firm Macfarlanes last week joined the £100k NQ salary club.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

14 Comments

Anonymous

To be fair, £95k and £83k for BCLP and Mishcons is healthy. Fair f*cks to them!

Reply Report comment
(11)(4)

Greta

Mission trainee pay is shameful for the work they do

Reply Report comment
(3)(3)

Thunberg

Surprised the Mischon trainee pay didn’t rise tbf..

Most of the other firms offering that c.85k NQ salary are all pushing the 45k 1st year and 50k second year mark.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Kirkland NQ

This really emphasises the question – why have a Ford when you can get a Lambo? Who would stay at one of these shops for this meagre salary, when you can join a US titan and get vastly more pay, respect and a better life?

Reply Report comment
(3)(22)

Good One Fresher

A bEtTeR LiFe

Ok pal, good one.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Fresher Watch Ltd.

Uh huh, thx fresher.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Ain’t no Kirkland associates driving a lambo. You’d struggle to afford a much needed hair transplant on Harley street after tax and living expenses let alone a supercar

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Anon

Tbf, Mishcons seems like a decent place to work – cool clients, interesting matters, decent-enough pay, and fewer hours than the corporate mega shops.

Reply Report comment
(6)(1)

Sliver Circle

Everyone waiting on Ashurst now to make a salary move. Firm’s been behind for a while. Has higher PEP than NRF but will it match them, go higher, or simply stay the same?

Will be interesting…

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Questions

How are both these firms hours like generally?

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anon

Ashurst incoming ?

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

hungry SPB slave

Meanwhile at SPB the only raise we got this year was a rough-hewn pair of pinewood clogs and an extra bowl of thin gruel in the morning before they reattach our manacles for the day ahead.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

🚨🚨🚨🐔🐔🐔

DDD LLL

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Soon-to-be-homeless-third-seat-trainee

There’s a lot of unrest in the trainee cohort at Simmons. They don’t think twice about boasting how strong the numbers are looking every quarter but no movements when it comes to comp. Surely they can’t get away with not raising to £95,000 at least? They can definitely afford to go £100,00 but would rather spend it on some useless technology that no one ever uses anyways.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories