BPP to offer free SQE and bar ‘bridge courses’

Tie-up with eight universities

BPP University Law School has launched a new online programme to help “bridge the gap” between an undergraduate degree and training as a lawyer.

The law school has developed two free online courses geared towards students seeking to qualify as either a solicitor or barrister as part of a new partnership with eight UK universities.

The programmes, Bridge the SQE and Bridge to the Bar, feature a range of online modules that students complete alongside their undergraduate studies. The former includes topics such as ‘Navigating the SQE’ and an ‘Introduction to Legal Technology’, while the latter features ‘Preparing for the BTC’ and an ‘Advocacy Masterclass’.

So far, the courses are available to final year students at Birkbeck, Essex, LSE, Leicester, Lancaster, Nottingham, Queen Mary and Royal Holloway universities.

BPP says the programme has attracted over 100 sign-ups since it launched last month.

Undergrads who successfully complete at least half of either programme will be put forward for a scholarship to cover part of the cost of BPP’s Law Foundation Course, Legal Practice Course, Solicitors Qualifying Examination Prep Course or Bar Training Course.

Participating unis will also award a £5,000 social mobility scholarship to one of its eligible students and up to three further awards worth £2,000 each.

Jonny Hurst, head of outreach and student recruitment at BPP, commented: