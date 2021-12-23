Browne Jacobson offers up to 10 extra TCs with March 2022 start dates in response to workload boom

Emergency recruitment spree 🚨

Browne Jacobson is hiring as many as ten more trainees owing to “phenomenal growth” the national firm experienced this year.

Law firms typically recruit their trainees around two years in advance but Browne Jacobson has sped up the process, opening up a new round of training contract applications this week for a March 2022 start date. The deadline for applications is 14 January 2022, with assessment centres due to take place either late January or early February for a 7 March start date.

Announcing the emergency recruiting spree in a post on LinkedIn this week, the firms’s talent acquisition partner, Tom Lyas, said:

“Due to continued phenomenal growth here at Browne Jacobson we need to increase our trainee resources.”

“We are seeing high levels of internal March 2022 qualifiers, which will further reduce the trainee pool for March 2022 seats.”

“We’ve never recruited trainees so near to a start date before, so while it’s exciting, it’s also super tight on timescales.”

The firm offers around 15 training contracts each year across its London and regional offices in Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham and Exeter. It’s not looking for London based trainees in this intake, only regional trainees.

The trainee starting salary in Browne Jacobson’s regional offices is £26,000, rising to £27,000 in the second year and £43,000 upon qualification.

Browne Jacobson did away with the 2.1 degree and minimum A-Level requirements nearly six years ago. Candidates will instead need to be in the process or have finished their LPC.

In September, Browne Jacobson announced 15 of 17 trainees were staying on at the firm in newly qualified (NQ) positions. Five trainees were retained in Birmingham, four each in London and Nottingham, and two in Manchester. The firm topped a list ranking law firms for their social mobility efforts last month.