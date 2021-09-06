More top firms confirm trainee retention scores

Strong 80%+ results for CMS, Gowling, Fieldfisher and Browne Jacobson

A quartet of law firms have confirmed their autumn trainee retention scores.

CMS is keeping 47 of its 51 newly qualified lawyers, with one on a fixed-term contract. This hands the firm — which recently upped its TC offering from 79 to 95 — a score of 92% or 90%, depending on how you interpret the numbers.

The outfit’s London HQ gains the largest number of newly qualified (NQ) solicitors with 25, while Edinburgh and Sheffield take nine and five respectively. Three qualify into Glasgow, Aberdeen and Bristol take two apiece, and one starts life as a lawyer in Manchester.

The NQs join a range of departments including corporate (12); real estate (10); litigation & arbitration, insurance and employment (10); energy/projects (6); technology, media, IP and competition (6); and finance (3).

Elsewhere, Gowling WLG confirmed an autumn rate of 80%, with 20 of its 25 NQs securing permanent roles. Twelve will be based in Birmingham and eight in London. Commercial, employment, pensions and projects gains four new lawyers, six join finance and tax, while dispute resolution and real estate take five each.

Elsewhere, Fieldfisher confirmed 16 of its 20 final seat trainees are staying put — or 80%. All are on permanent contracts. Thirteen join the London office, Birmingham gains two, and one in Manchester.

In terms of departmental destinations, litigation and employment takes nine NQs, six qualify into IP and tech, and the final rookie joins corporate and finance.

Finally, Browne Jacobson announced an 88% score with 15 of its 17 second year rookies taking up NQ roles. The Birmingham office gains five new lawyers, London and Nottingham take four each, and Manchester acquires two NQs. They join an array of the firm’s key practice areas including commercial; financial professional risk; criminal, competition and regulatory; clinical negligence; and inquests & advisory.

Declan Vaughan, people director at Browne Jacobson, commented: