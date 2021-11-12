Walker Morris increases trainee numbers by a quarter

Follows big TC jump at CMS earlier this summer

Walker Morris has increased the number of trainee solicitors it takes on each year by a quarter.

The Leeds firm is recruiting a total of 20 trainees this year, up 25% from 16, making it one of the biggest, if not the biggest, legal employer in Yorkshire.

Walker Morris has also increased trainee solicitor salaries, with those in their first year earning £28,000 (previously £27,000), rising to £31,000 (previously £29,000) in their second year. The newly qualified (NQ) rate at the firm remains unchanged at £46,000.

Earlier in the summer CMS became the second highest training contract provider in the UK, offering a total of 95 trainee places, a 25% rise on the 79 previously handed out by the firm. Michael Cavers, early talent partner, said at the time that CMS was in a “strong position”, allowing it to expand its trainee programme and invest in new talent. Macfarlanes and Shoosmiths are other big name firms to have upped their trainee intakes in recent years to accommodate future growth at their firms.

With 100 training spots up for grabs each year, Linklaters offers the highest number of training contracts in the country.