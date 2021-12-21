Law student-led Oxford Uni a cappella group returns with seasonal banger

Vocally gifted ensemble take on Elton John’s Step Into Christmas

A law student-led Oxford University a cappella group has released a new toe-tapping track to help us get into the seasonal spirit.

Musically talented troupe Out of the Blue burst onto the scene in 2014 when their eye-catching rendition of Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie went mega viral online — even attracting the attention of the Colombian singer herself.

The group has since built on this success and continued to release tracks under various different line-ups as students come and go.

The current team features three undergrads who study law: president and tenor Rhys Surtees, baritone Darren Yang, and tenor Jonty McConnaughie.

The latest track, embedded below, is a cover of Elton John’s Step Into Christmas and features the usual mix of sharp suits and polished vocals we’ve come to expect from the lads.

And like with their previous musical efforts — Justin Timberlake’s Can’t stop the feeling!, Slade’s Merry Xmas Everybody and Ariana Grande’s Into You (to name but a few) — profits from the video and elsewhere go to Helen & Douglas House, a children’s hospice in Oxford providing vital care for terminally ill children.