Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

‘The pay rates for lawyers are unsustainable’ [Financial Times] (£)

Top lawyer ‘not convinced’ Boris Johnson Xmas quiz was exempt from Covid laws [Mirror]

Plan B expected to become law as Starmer says he will support new Covid measures [Independent]

Attorney general begins review of SFO after judges overturn bribery conviction [The Guardian]

Lawyer says Government can’t legally seize your passport if you do drugs [Metro]

Compensation lawyers chasing NHS for botched care claims pocket over £1billion [The Sun]

Fracking companies threaten government with legal action over ban [City A.M.]

Law firm for debt company pursues customers for E.ON bills on homes they weren’t living in [The Guardian]

German man who fell walking from bed to desk wins legal claim for ‘workplace accident’ [Independent]

Poland justice minister threatens EU veto over rule of law ‘blackmail’ [Financial Times] (£)

David Beckham’s dad Ted marries millionaire solicitor at intimate ceremony with England legend as best man [The Sun]

“1,700 is pretty much the norm across all big City firms, nothing to see here folks. For a £95k NQ base whack, that’s a relatively good deal. Would be interesting to know what are these bonuses for hitting targets like…” [Legal Cheek comments]

