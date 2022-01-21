News

Milbank reignites pay war — raises London NQ lawyer rates to $215k

By Thomas Connelly on
34

That’s nearly £160k 😲

Just as it looked liked the pay war sweeping the City was finally easing, US law firm Milbank has gone and chucked even more cash at its already minted junior lawyers.

The New York headquartered firm announced yesterday that rates for its newly qualified (NQ) associates will move from $205,000 to $215,000 — a bump of 5%.

The firm’s London lot have been handed the same rises, according to an internal memo first seen by Above The Law, taking salaries this side of the pond to roughly £158,480 based on today’s exchange rate.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the uplift puts Milbank’s NQs firmly at the top of the junior lawyer pay table, with Vinson & Elkins and Kirkland & Ellis sitting just behind with rates of £153,300 and £150,000, respectively.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Associates further up the ladder have also seen their salaries increase. Those with two and three years post-qualification experience (PQE) will now earn $225k and $250k (£165,791 and £184,212), while those at the very top of the associate pile will receive an eye-popping $385k (£283,686). The uplifts are retroactive to January 1.

The move comes just six months after the firm boosted junior rates twice in a matter of weeks — $190k to $200k, followed by $200k to $205k.

But law students hoping to secure a training contract at this mega-money firm face stiff competition; Milbank recruits just seven UK trainees each year.

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

34 Comments

Anon

It’s just getting a bit silly now.

Reply Report comment
(28)(40)

lol

Pls explain

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Oh sweet baby mama

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anonyme

Freshfields to 130k?? Rest of MC to follow???? 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply Report comment
(26)(6)

Geir

SC (with HL sprinkled in) at 120k would be the dream

Reply Report comment
(23)(2)

Investment *anker

Pocket money to bankers X

Reply Report comment
(3)(14)

MC Grad Rec

NOOOOOOOOOOO

Reply Report comment
(77)(0)

Anon

What exchange rate do milbank use for London associates?

Reply Report comment
(10)(1)

Anon.

£1:$1.39

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

Peer firms will raise salaries

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Beachcroft NQ

What plebs would work at this firm.

I’ll be waving in the window as I roar past at 16.50 on my bicycle on the way back to my apartment in Croydon where my friends are gathering for a vegan dinner party. Its really swell how much balance my life has without working all those hours

Reply Report comment
(61)(4)

Jay

The people downvoting this who cannot see this as satire hahaha😂😂😂😂

Nice one

Reply Report comment
(7)(9)

Money

This is crazy. Friends/family can’t believe me when I tell them about the pay war and how law firms have each increased salaries like 3 times within 12 months to attract talent.

What other profession has this much financial demand?

Reply Report comment
(28)(1)

Anon

Investment banking / PE. Year one analysts and Goldman and JPM are now making a comfortable six figures straight out of uni

Reply Report comment
(15)(1)

Anon

At*

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Greek Salad

Finance and tech. Frankly every profession is seeing huge wage growth right now. Obviously those at the top-end make the headlines.

Keep in mind, inflation is ripping into the real earnings of those who are not seeing serious increases.

RIP NHS staff…

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

Big Hitter

Law.com are reporting that McDermott, Will & Emery, Cadwalader and Wickersham & Taft have ALREADY matched this.

This is sustainable as long as the work continues to roll in. The work will continue to roll in as long as the economies continue performing strongly.

Additionally, the USD is about to have a good year over the GBP – MC firms are in a tight spot!

Reply Report comment
(14)(0)

anon

As a lot of these firms work in leveraged finance and distressed M&A practices, they also see some pretty insane work loads when the economy is circling the drain. And in these circumstances the clients aren’t in the strongest position to negotiate fees. You want your money so you don’t collapse? Why yes, that will be £700+ an hour for an NQ.

Reply Report comment
(2)(5)

MORE MONEY MORE LAMBOS

This simply isn’t sustainable. All of these firms can’t keep upping and upping can they

Reply Report comment
(7)(25)

Frustrated reader

It would be useful if LC could actually do some work and find out what the London offices of these US firms are actually paying after FX conversion. Using today’s exchange rate and publishing that figure as the salary is a nonsense because no one, bar maybe K&E, is using market exchange rates to fix the £ salary. Come on LC – add some value, not just copy-paste AbovetheLaw.com? Please.

Reply Report comment
(36)(0)

Actual K&E 3PQE

K&E fix the exchange rates at the start of each month (so actual salary can and does vary by hundreds each month …)

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Us guy

I work at a US firm – we use $1.4:£1, and round the figures up/down to the nearest £1k. They are reassessed each year and are revised if there are “material” movements based on a rolling average over the year.

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Salary bunched associate

Can LegalCheek please do some proper journalism and show us PQE pay levels?

Salary bunching is the real story. US NQs now earn more than MC senior associates.

One reason UK firms can sustain this is the lack of transparency.

Shining a light on this, which is largely the purpose of journalism, could (maybe) spur some action. Firms may start to fear their reputation.

I think all readers agree that greater transparency into PQE bands would be widely welcomed.

Reply Report comment
(100)(0)

MC NQ

Hard agree – impossible to base career decisions off rumour and intrigue.

Reply Report comment
(27)(0)

MC

Endorsed.

Hopefully LC doesn’t fear backlash from their sponsor firms.

And even if they did, the fact that a sponsor firm would be upset that its pay-bands are leaked says all you need to know.

The FT will (rightfully) take such research and include it in their fortnightly junior lawyer crisis piece. This is your chance, Thomas.

Happy digging.

Reply Report comment
(23)(0)

Lawyer

Current FX rate for 2022 is 1.39 at Millbank so $215k is actually £154.6k. Sweatshop though

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

Future Trainee Solicitor at US Firm

Leading the pay war, brand new offices in the City and new headquarters in NYC, good associate growth opps, leading partner laterals…

Milbank is making serious moves…

Reply Report comment
(6)(8)

Chill

Milbank has terrible stats for promoting internally. It’s notoriously difficult to get through outside of NY.

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Relatively happy US associate

Fried Frank matched last night. FX rate USD:GBP 1:0.71.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

rpc associate

is fried frank worth applying to on nq

Reply Report comment
(0)(9)

Ropes4Life

Zero chance Ropes will match in London although they should try to keep pace with 10+ other US firms that match in London. Still on an archaic exchange rate (1.45) and didn’t even properly catch up to the last wave of increases. Some teams get absolutely beasted and are way underpaid relative to peers, although others are quiet and just write blog posts all day long.

Reply Report comment
(7)(2)

US (not cravath)

Lovely. I work at a US firm that pays Cravath in NY but not in London. Having said that, we were never that far off and the trickle down is real.

I think the sad reality is that most lawyers/bankers/those in tech are not even overpaid. Everyone else is simply put, underpaid. Earning 120k but you can hardly afford a swanky flat and porsche. You can afford a modest flat and save money every month. It’s hardly the life of riley. I just wonder how everyone else survives on 30, 40, or 50k.

Reply Report comment
(24)(9)

Anon

This is what living in a bubble looks like. Things that may be perfectly normal to you like going on flash holidays, having a designer wardrobe and eating in fancy restaurants will be alien to the majority of the population. According to the IFS tracker if you are an NQ on a cravath salary then you are earning more than 98 percent of the UK population.

Reply Report comment
(23)(2)

Anon

It’s scary how some of you people are so out of touch with reality. The amount of money you’re complaining about objectively speaking is a considerable sum for someone in their early to mid 20s.

The average salary in London is around 40k, 120k is three times that. These comments represent the ugly side of commercial law where people are so bubbled-up in pomposity that they lack general awareness of the world around them.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories