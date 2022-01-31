Mishcon delays stock market listing

IPO plans temporarily postponed amid market volatility

Mishcon de Reya has temporarily postponed its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange deeming the market too volatile at present.

It had expected to go public this year after 93% of partners at the London law firm voted in favour of the flotation in September 2021.

The plans had been in the works for months prior, with investment bank JP Morgan brought on to advise on the initial public offering (IPO) in April 2021.

It is understood that the firm believes there is a clear rationale to proceed with the listing but only when market conditions have improved.

Last week it was reported that WeRock, the company that owns the WeTransfer file service, was cancelling its IPO on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange due to market volatility.

Mishcon would become the sixth UK law firm to float, joining the likes of DWF, Gateley and Knights, among others. It would also be the biggest of the bunch.