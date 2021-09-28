Mishcon launches in Hong Kong ahead of stock market flotation

New overseas outpost follows ‘combination’ with UK outfit Taylor Vinters

Mishcon de Reya is to open an office in Hong Kong, it confirmed this morning.

The new addition comes after the London law firm recently confirmed plans to float on the London Stock Exchange in a move which would see it become the UK’s largest listed law firm.

The new overseas outpost will cover disputes and investigations work, with a particular focus on high value, complex issues including those arising from corporate collapses, audit and other professional negligence, shareholder disputes and commercial fraud.

The expansion has been made possible through an “association” with Karas LLP, a Hong Kong based outfit with over 20 locally qualified lawyers.

Prior to the move, The Legal Cheek Firm’s Most List shows Mishcon had just two offices: London and Singapore.

Commenting on the new association, Mishcon’s executive chairperson Kevin Gold said:

“Our 10 year vision announced in 2016 made clear our ambitions to grow our capabilities and presence in Asia. This association deepens our commitment to Asia and to our clients in the region. Seeing these ambitions realised gives me great pride along with confidence in an assured future for our firm.”

News of the HK venture comes just a week after the firm revealed it will enter into “strategic combination” with tech-focused law firm Taylor Vinters.

The combo is set to operate as MDR Taylor Vinters, a nod to Mishcon’s innovation tech hub, MDR LAB, and will offer legal and consultancy services to innovators and entrepreneurs.

While the two firms will continue as separate entities their intention, subject to obtaining the relevant permissions, is ultimately to operate within the same group structure.

