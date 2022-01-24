Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Lawyers prepare for biggest shake-up to divorce law in 50 years [Financial Times] (£)

Online Safety Bill: Harmful and illegal content could evade new laws, MPs warn [BBC News]

Oligarchs use London law firms to intimidate journalists, MPs say [The Guardian]

The con artist ‘lawyer’ who faked his way to the top — and duped the world [The Telegraph]

Hunt on for 4,000 new magistrates ‘from every part of society’ in huge recruitment drive to beat case backlog in courts… and they will specifically target younger recruits [Mail Online]

City workers and civil servants set to return to office on Monday, but others are still hesitant [iNews]

Law firms investigate Activision deal over claims board sold for cheap to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits [City A.M.]

No one is safe from the rich elite’s abuse of British law. Just ask Charlotte Leslie [The Guardian]

Distressing moment Russian lawyer, 40, is swept away by a frozen river after jumping through ice to mark Orthodox Epiphany as her children scream in horror [Mail Online]

“This is crazy. Friends/family can’t believe me when I tell them about the pay war and how law firms have each increased salaries like 3 times within 12 months to attract talent. What other profession has this much financial demand?” [Legal Cheek comments]

