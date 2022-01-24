Monday morning round-up
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
Lawyers prepare for biggest shake-up to divorce law in 50 years [Financial Times] (£)
Online Safety Bill: Harmful and illegal content could evade new laws, MPs warn [BBC News]
Oligarchs use London law firms to intimidate journalists, MPs say [The Guardian]
The con artist ‘lawyer’ who faked his way to the top — and duped the world [The Telegraph]
Hunt on for 4,000 new magistrates ‘from every part of society’ in huge recruitment drive to beat case backlog in courts… and they will specifically target younger recruits [Mail Online]
City workers and civil servants set to return to office on Monday, but others are still hesitant [iNews]
Law firms investigate Activision deal over claims board sold for cheap to avoid sexual harassment lawsuits [City A.M.]
No one is safe from the rich elite’s abuse of British law. Just ask Charlotte Leslie [The Guardian]
Distressing moment Russian lawyer, 40, is swept away by a frozen river after jumping through ice to mark Orthodox Epiphany as her children scream in horror [Mail Online]
“This is crazy. Friends/family can’t believe me when I tell them about the pay war and how law firms have each increased salaries like 3 times within 12 months to attract talent. What other profession has this much financial demand?” [Legal Cheek comments]
Anonymous
They definitely need younger mags, but also need to open it up to people with criminal records. The problem at the moment is the type of people becoming magistrates.
Hmmm
Would you want your child to be looked after in nursery by someone with a criminal record?
Anonymous
Not sure what that has to do with being a magistrate but the reality is that the vast majority of people working anywhere will have committed an offence. The ones with criminal records are those who got caught.
Hmmm
You didn’t answer the question.
If you sincerely think there’s nothing wrong with having a criminal record, would you be happy to leave your child at nursery with staff who have criminal records?
Archibald Pomp O'City
You’re an idiot.
There, I said it, since nobody else had the balls.
Archibald Pomp O'City
I agree. Lived experience can be very important, especially in what is essentially a comunity-focused role. Of course, allowances and exceptions would have to be factored in even more carefully when selecting for the bench.