Travers Smith raises NQ lawyer salary to £100k

By Aishah Hussain on
16

Rises for trainees and other associate ranks

Travers Smith has raised the remuneration of its junior lawyers, with newly qualified (NQ) solicitors now earning a six-figure salary.

The firm confirmed to Legal Cheek that base pay for NQs in the London office has risen by about 11% from £90,000 to £100,000, as of 1 January 2022.

The recent uplift puts the firm’s NQs on the same level of pay as those at Freshfields, Hogan Lovells, Macfarlanes and Simmons & Simmons. Travers Smith’s lot have the potential, however, to earn between £110,000 and £127,000 with firm-wide and other discretionary bonuses.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Travers Smith has also awarded pay rises to associates of other ranks as well as trainee solicitors. First year trainee salaries have increased from £47,000 to £50,000 and from £52,500 to £55,000 for trainees in their second year.

A firm spokesperson said: “This has been an exceptionally busy and challenging year, and the work done by our lawyers at all levels has been key to the success of the firm.”

“In recognition of our lawyers’ commitment and exceptional efforts, we believe that it is right that lawyers at all levels benefit from a pay rise. We have, therefore, increased our lawyers’ salaries at each level of PQE, with effect from 1 January 2022.”

The firm will conduct its regular salary review on 1 July 2022, in addition to this interim review.

Travers Smith has become the fifth and final ‘silver circle’ member to raise junior lawyer salaries in recent months. See below for how they compare.

Silver circle salary standings:

Firm Trainee pay (Year 1) Trainee pay (Year 2) NQ base rate
Ashurst £47,000 £52,000 £105,000
BCLP £48,000 £52,000 £95,000
HSF £50,000 £55,000 £105,000
Macfarlanes £50,000 £55,000 £100,000
Travers Smith £50,000 £55,000 £100,000
16 Comments

Mayer Brown

Hello?

Reply Report comment
(13)(2)

Truth Serum

Good news: pay it up

Bad news: you have to work for travers

Reply Report comment
(6)(21)

Odd

Bizarre comment about a well regarded SC firm…. Back to the contract law 101 for you?

Reply Report comment
(14)(2)

Thank god

Rubbish misleading headline from the Lawyer just now

Reply Report comment
(8)(0)

Clarity Needed

Yep – technically – NRF NQs can get £133k…

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anonymous

The silver circle is kind of redundant now that Simmons and CMS basically pay the same at NQ level…

Reply Report comment
(12)(3)

Jake

What about RPC and Kennedys?

Reply Report comment
(5)(4)

Anon

Fieldfisher, Clydes, DWF, Kennedys, BLM and RPC continue to be limited by the significant proportion of their billables that are attributed to insurer panel instructions. It would be a bold move for the partners at these firms to agree to raising fee earner salaries given there is even more pressure than ever from insurers to reduce hourly rates/fixed fees. That being said, if any of the above firms are going to post a raise soon my money would be on Clydes and/or RPC before the rest.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Stagflation

No surprise Fieldfisher and Pinsents are so stagnant as I recall both firms speaking out against “unsustainable” NQ salaries last year…

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

What about SPB ???

Im so hungry and need new foot wraps, the current strips of cloth are beginning to fall apart

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Sad Soul at 100 BGate

when is the bruckhouse going to do anything

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anon

NQ Salary will be £1.2m before Dentons next raises salaries…

Reply Report comment
(13)(0)

A shed in the regions

ES please.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Anon

Space heater for the shed? Deal?

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Freshfields

Should we do something yet?

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Breshfields Druckhouse Feringer

Pls. Am alredy ded. Up le pay.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

