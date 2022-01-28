News

Withers latest to drop ‘Dear Sirs’ in emails

By Aishah Hussain on
12

Reminds staff to use ‘gender neutral’ salutations instead

Withers is the latest law firm to drop the use of gendered language such as ‘Dear Sirs’ or ‘Dear Sir/Madam’ in written correspondence, opting for “gender neutral” salutations instead.

In an email to UK lawyers last week, Withers said: “When writing to a firm or company the use of ‘Dear Sirs’ or ‘Dear Sir or Madam’ should generally be avoided (although there may still be instances where it is appropriate).”

It continued: “It is usually preferable to use the name of the firm, company or partnership e.g. Dear Withers, and this is increasingly seen as an acceptable form of address. When writing to an individual, instead of Dear Sir/Madam consider whether you could write to them by name.”

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The email served as a reminder to all staff. Withers’ general-neutral drafting guidance dates back to 2020 and is available on the firm’s intranet ‘Within’ for all employees.

Nearly half (47%) of Withers’ UK partnership is made up of women.

Withers partner Katharine Landells shared on LinkedIn this week her experience with gendered addresses. “I spend a lot of my professional time writing letters — and it’s time to move on from ‘Dear Sirs’,” she said. “It’s unnecessarily gendered, perpetuates discrimination and bias, and it’s dehumanising.”

Landells posted a screenshot of an email request she made to not use ‘Dear Sirs’ on correspondence she received in relation to a recent case. “[I]n this case, it seems particularly pertinent given that the people working on this matter all identify as female,” she said.

Withers joins Freshfields, Quinn Emanuel and Clifford Chance in shaking off the legal sector’s fusty image and dropping the use of gendered language in emails.

12 Comments

Sir

Bunch of woke, snowflake nonsense.

(46)(22)

Anonymous

But seemingly unstoppable.

(5)(0)

anon

I get it, but, what I also don’t get is how this can be so bothersome?

As it turns out, no one can spell my name. Barely anyone can pronounce it. No one knows how I identify in terms of gender, based on my name. Honestly, I couldn’t care less about what people call me, how they address me, or whether they think I am one gender or another. This really isn’t the sort of thing that keeps me awake at night.

I appreciate for many, this is a lifelong struggle that they feel very strongly about, but honestly, stop giving a shit what people think or say about you. This isn’t some microaggresion. If it means that much to you, tell people how to address you. Personally though, I’d rather not spend my day telling people how to address me. I’d rather just get on with it and enjoy my life.

(32)(4)

Just Anonymous

Obviously, addressing people by name is preferable (if you know the name).

And I can understand the objection to “Dear Sirs.”

But I struggle to understand the objection to “Dear Sir or Madam” or “Dear Sir/Madam”.

Speaking personally, I would rather address people – even that at abstract level – rather than address a company. And I see nothing wrong with including the two options if you don’t know which it is.

(18)(0)

House elf 6

I just assumed that “Sirs” now covers men in the same way you can say to a group of people of different genders “Hey guys”. It has become a gender neutral term and replacing it with something alternatively gender neutral just draws attention to gender for no reason and is self-defeating.

(10)(5)

Anon

Hey you! Hi hun, hi babes I can see it now

(3)(0)

A finger wagging in a human face. Forever.

These seems like a normal mission for a city lawyer to have. Not sure what all the fuss is about.

(2)(0)

Anon (Sire/His Grace/Your Excellency)

Hopefully these partners will also be able to publicly shame and humiliate those associates who somehow forget the new vocabulary.

That’ll show that they really care and are Good People. The ruined careers will be worth it.

(5)(0)

Anonymous

WAT MEANS? How will we know correct pronouns? Perhaps lawyers now must poast fizeek so we use rite words like clever withers partner says?

(3)(0)

BAP

Practical point- how should we determining the appropriate pronouns to use in correspondence?

Perhaps lawyers now must poast fizeek?

(4)(1)

Anonymous

Practical point- how should determine the appropriate pronouns to use in correspondence? Certainly interesting to see how law firms adapt to deal with interesting issues such as these. It’s very important and encouraging to see lawyers at the vanguard of important social issues.

Perhaps lawyers now must poast fizeek?

(1)(1)

Anonymous

Although “anon” is gender neutral I think I can both spell and pronounce it just fine 🙂

(2)(2)

Comments are closed.

