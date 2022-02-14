14 law firms named on LGBTQ+ employer list

Stonewall rankings recognise businesses efforts to create inclusive workplaces

Fourteen law firms have been recognised by charity Stonewall for their commitment to inclusion of lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer lawyers and staff in the workplace.

Finishing in third position, Clifford Chance secures the accolade of highest ranking law firm on this year’s 100-strong list. There are also top ten spots for Slaughter and May and Pinsent Masons, coming in at eighth and tenth respectively.

The annual list is compiled using the charity’s ‘Global Workplace Equality Index’, a benchmarking tool which assesses entrants on criteria including training, staff engagement, policies and leadership.

Outside the top ten, Mayer Brown placed 13th, Eversheds Sutherland came 18th and Leigh Day finished 21st. Scottish outfit Shepherd and Wedderburn ranked 23rd, five places ahead of the Solicitors Regulation Authority in 28th.

Other law firms to secure positions on this year’s list are: Irwin Mitchell (31st); Allen & Overy (40th); Charles Russell Speechlys (=53rd); Linklaters (=53rd); Burness Paull (70th); Kingsley Napley (77th); and RPC (79th).

Financial services firm Macquarie Group took this year’s top spot.

Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall, said:

“It’s been wonderful to see all of the work put in by the private, public and third sector organisations making up the Top 100 Employers List this year. For many of us, the majority of our time is spent at work, so if we don’t feel comfortable being ourselves, it can take an enormous toll. Creating environments where we can all feel comfortable makes the workplace a safer, better and friendlier place for everyone and helps staff be proud of who they are.”

You can view the full top 100 here.