9 City law firms named top LGBT employers

Stonewall list recognises efforts to create inclusive workplaces

Nine City law firms have been recognised for their efforts to create inclusive global workplaces in this year’s lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) employer power list.

LGBT charity Stonewall today announced its 17 ‘Top Global Employers’ for 2020, and over half of the entries are law firms.

Employers on the list, which is now in its ninth year, represent those who have gone “above and beyond to push for LGBT equality” within their organisations and in wider society. The annual list is compiled using the charity’s ‘Global Workplace Equality Index’, a benchmarking tool which assesses entrants on criteria including training, staff engagement, policies and leadership.

The law firms commended for their commitment to LGBT employment equality are, in alphabetical order, Allen & Overy, Baker McKenzie, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Dentons, Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Pinsent Masons and Simmons & Simmons.

Three of the firms received awards in recognition of their inclusivity efforts. Dentons’ Igor Ostrowski was named Global Senior Leader for supporting legal action against Polish newspaper Gazeta Polska and the distribution of ‘LGBT+-free zone’ stickers in cities across Poland. Allen & Overy’s A&Out network was named Global LGBT Network, while Baker Mckenzie won an award for Global Trans Inclusion.

Nancy Kelley, chief executive of Stonewall, said:

“The progress we’ve made towards LGBT equality has never felt more fragile, so it’s inspiring to see the work our Top Global Employers are doing to protect and support their LGBT staff in some extremely difficult contexts. We know that getting this right isn’t easy, but it is vital — especially because not all parts of the world are progressing at the same pace.”

The other top employers to make this year’s list were Accenture, BP, Fidelity International, GSK, HSBC, NatWest, Vodafone and Zurich Insurance.

Earlier this year Stonewall named 14 City law firms in its top 100 employer list.

City law firms moved their annual Pride celebrations online this year in light of COVID-19. Bingo, discos and virtual ‘voguing’ were some of the activities the LGBT community and their allies took part in.