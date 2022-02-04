Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is jury trial at risk? [A Lawyer Writes]
Anomalies in court system are adding to huge case backlog [The Guardian]
A “nice” parliament? [The Law and Policy Blog]
Drawing the line on hatred: Do proposed new hate crime laws balance free speech with protecting minorities? [The Critic]
How long will it take the Met Police to investigate No 10? [The New Statesman]
Put your trust in computational antitrust [Legal Cheek Journal]
Who will be Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court? [The Economist]
Why on earth would the Metropolitan Police ask Sue Gray to redact key parts of her independent report? [The Secret Barrister]
