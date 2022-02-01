News

Over two-thirds of law applicants are female

UCAS data shows almost one in ten of all applications are for law

Over two-thirds of all law course applicants this academic year are female, according to data sourced from university admissions service UCAS.

Some 69% (107,085) of law applicants in 2021 were women, compared with just 31% (48,065) of men.

The number of female applicants across all law-related courses has been steadily increasing for years. Comparing the data to a decade ago, male applications have only risen by about 2%, compared to a 41% jump in female applications.

Law courses made up 9% of all applications submitted to UCAS in 2021, with almost one in ten applicants applying for law-related courses, whether single or combined.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of applications opening last year, UCAS chief Clare Marchant said there has been “more attraction to courses which have an obvious career path”, such as law.

The UCAS data, collated by criminal defence firm Lawtons, further shows almost half of all students applying to study law in the UK are from outside of the EU while EU applicants dropped by 40% in the last year.

EU student numbers fell from 22,255 in 2020 to 13,145 in 2021, due in part to pandemic-induced border controls and Brexit complications, according to the analysis.

anon

1 in 10 applying for law because there is ‘more attraction to courses which have an obvious career path’.

This was one of the problems with my comprehensive education. At no point did my teachers inform me that, if you’re applying for a job in law, it probably doesn’t matter if you’ve studied law or history, geography, politics, economics, classics, theology etc. Instead, I was told to apply only for law because it’s more ‘prestigious’.

Compare the acceptance rate for Oxbridge law to history, geography or classics. The latter courses have acceptances rates of 30%-50% and are about as difficult to get an offer from as law at other top universities. That’s not to say that those courses at Oxbridge necessarily ‘trump’ law at any other university requiring top grades, but it does illustrate the point. In the same way, the acceptance numbers for law at the London Unis, Durham etc. are also far stricter than those for general humanities.

If I had my time again I’d probably just apply for geography or something.

Tuka

Double standards, we need more male applicants for a fair and balanced ratio.

Anonymous

I’m sure those calling for gender equality will be calling for this to be addressed.

anon

I really don’t mean to be insensitive or anything.

But I always see loads of campaigning for women in law and enoucraging more female representation in the legal industry through various events/intiatives. Aren’t we at the point where, as well as law students, there are already more female lawyers than male lawyers?

Shouldn’t the focus be equality accross the board instead of initiatives, events and engagements aimed solely for female lawyers?

Ummm

Check the attrition rates for women in this field

Ummmer

What is the reason for those attrition rates, that’s what should be checked?

Dunc

What about the attrition/burnout that men face in this field or almost any other field because it has been consistently proven that men work far more hours than women do?

JAX

An obvious career path? Since graduating, within the space of about 5 years, there were solicitor apprenticeships for 18 year olds who finished their A levels that combines theoretical with the practical such as on the job training. Even the SQE came in and upended the whole landscape as you do not even need a law degree to do the SQE. The Prep course would be like a GDL as opposed to be drowning in books and chapters on the LLB.

How many of these universities even highlight the additional costs? From my experience they never mentioned the additional costs that come with it such as the LPC or the administrative fee to do an unpaid placement on a placement year which involved administrative work, which you can not take to the next level as the LPC gives you the practical skills. I guarantee that they wouldn’t as it would discourage. It is just so sad, how foreign students that have completed their degree in their home country are steered in to doing a law degree as opposed to a GDL or a much shorter LLB. I know someone who had their degree from Canada, completed a 4 year law degree with placement ion international fees in London UK and the whole time the GDL was available at a much much lower cost. Then completed the BPTC and is doing an LPC now with massive amounts of cash expenditure with no training contract lined up. It’s likely they will need to an SQE 2 further down the line. But it is an utter mess.

In this day and age information is like currency, you end up saving a lot of heartache with information.

Personally I do have some regret of doing a Law Degree. If i could go back in time i would have done the GDL either part time or full time. It is just so mind numbing how they are no courseworks and a dissertation for something that has the equivalence to a law degree with so many more assessments and at much higher cost with so much fluff.

And those that have spent 15k to do the LPC only to exempt them from the first stage of SQE 1 will still have to do a SQE2 at additional cost. The mind just numbs at wondering what these organisations that are designed to increase access to the legal profession are even doing.

Even individuals that have done the LPC and cant get the training contract then proceed to pay for the CILEX fast track route. Now that CILEX route has closed. It’s shocking what career services are even bdoing at unis.

Jax

Aren’t there only 6000 training contracts? Too many applicants very few places

well then

1 in 10 of ALL applications?! And I presume the bulk of that is undergrad. That’s a lot of students applying for a field with a very narrow “end-goal” (6000 Training Contract’s, 500 Pupillages).

Sixth-formers, beware! Its not like the one’s taking your applications will warn you.

