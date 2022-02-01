Over two-thirds of law applicants are female
UCAS data shows almost one in ten of all applications are for law
Over two-thirds of all law course applicants this academic year are female, according to data sourced from university admissions service UCAS.
Some 69% (107,085) of law applicants in 2021 were women, compared with just 31% (48,065) of men.
The number of female applicants across all law-related courses has been steadily increasing for years. Comparing the data to a decade ago, male applications have only risen by about 2%, compared to a 41% jump in female applications.
Law courses made up 9% of all applications submitted to UCAS in 2021, with almost one in ten applicants applying for law-related courses, whether single or combined.
Speaking to the BBC ahead of applications opening last year, UCAS chief Clare Marchant said there has been “more attraction to courses which have an obvious career path”, such as law.
The UCAS data, collated by criminal defence firm Lawtons, further shows almost half of all students applying to study law in the UK are from outside of the EU while EU applicants dropped by 40% in the last year.
EU student numbers fell from 22,255 in 2020 to 13,145 in 2021, due in part to pandemic-induced border controls and Brexit complications, according to the analysis.
anon
1 in 10 applying for law because there is ‘more attraction to courses which have an obvious career path’.
This was one of the problems with my comprehensive education. At no point did my teachers inform me that, if you’re applying for a job in law, it probably doesn’t matter if you’ve studied law or history, geography, politics, economics, classics, theology etc. Instead, I was told to apply only for law because it’s more ‘prestigious’.
Compare the acceptance rate for Oxbridge law to history, geography or classics. The latter courses have acceptances rates of 30%-50% and are about as difficult to get an offer from as law at other top universities. That’s not to say that those courses at Oxbridge necessarily ‘trump’ law at any other university requiring top grades, but it does illustrate the point. In the same way, the acceptance numbers for law at the London Unis, Durham etc. are also far stricter than those for general humanities.
If I had my time again I’d probably just apply for geography or something.