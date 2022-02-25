Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

Is it time for UK judges leave HK? [A Lawyer Writes]

Being duly diligent about the phrase ‘due diligence’ [The Law and Policy Blog]

Behind bars, among stars [The Critic]

Internet law needs ministers to move fast and break things [Financial Times]

How the Nationality and Borders Bill would harm female asylum seekers [Prospect] (free, but registration required)

Podcast: Can the law keep up with Crypto [The Verge]

Why work from home when you can work from paradise? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)

The new Highway Code – what’s all the fuss about? [Scottish Legal News]

Our criminal justice system needs major surgery, not a band aid [Law Society Gazette]