Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
Is it time for UK judges leave HK? [A Lawyer Writes]
Being duly diligent about the phrase ‘due diligence’ [The Law and Policy Blog]
Behind bars, among stars [The Critic]
Internet law needs ministers to move fast and break things [Financial Times]
How the Nationality and Borders Bill would harm female asylum seekers [Prospect] (free, but registration required)
Podcast: Can the law keep up with Crypto [The Verge]
Why work from home when you can work from paradise? [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
The new Highway Code – what’s all the fuss about? [Scottish Legal News]
Our criminal justice system needs major surgery, not a band aid [Law Society Gazette]
