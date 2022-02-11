Advice

‘How do I put up with my noisy law firm colleagues?’

By Legal Cheek on
12

I’m struggling to focus now I’m back in the office

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one trainee solicitor is struggling to adjust to office dynamics.

Hi, Legal Cheek. I’m a trainee solicitor at a London law firm who started training entirely remotely. We’ve recently started hybrid working but I’m struggling to adjust to the office dynamics. What I find most challenging is the office set-up, which is open plan. My colleagues who work near me are mostly associate-level lawyers, who are great to work with, albeit quite noisy. One colleague talks very loudly on the phone and will often play music through headphones which I can hear. This makes it very difficult for me to concentrate as I’m used to working alone in my flat. How should I broach this with my colleagues/higher-ups?

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

12 Comments

Wannabe Trainee

Drink water and mind my business by Patrice Roberts. Listen to that song.

if you cant beat them join them, when things go wrong you can always say:

” I was never taught or showed how to do this”

its a classic excuse and it always works.

Reply Report comment
(1)(5)

Associate at an Open-Plan office

You don’t, and you learn to work in a noisy environment/buy noise cancelling headphones and play classical music.

What exactly are you expecting from that conversation? For them to give you an office? For them to tell the associates to be less noisy? For them to be understanding that your work product isn’t as good or you’re not as efficient? Everyone in that office is working with those same challenges so you’re expected to do so too.

Essentially – suck it up and/or yourself some accessories to make it more bearable. You’ll get used to it or lateral to a firm with offices.

Reply Report comment
(29)(5)

Bob

On the basis that you have basically told her “your problem, tough sh*t”, you’re probably one of those thoughtless tw*ts that loves the sound of their own voice and wants everyone to know how clever they are because of what they’re talking about.

It’s not too much to expect that people have an awareness of the fact that they’re working in an office, and have a little respect for their colleagues.

Talk to an office manager or supervisor if you trust them, we’ve had emails before asking people to be considerate and use the kitchen or other social areas for group conversations. It does work. Headphones aren’t a bad thing either, but keeping them on all day may mean you are seen as unapproachable and also miss really helpful discussions.

Reply Report comment
(19)(6)

Oh dear Robert

God I’d hate to work with you

Reply Report comment
(8)(2)

Anon

This is precisely why working in an open plan fish tank is such BS. It’s also how you learn how to handle phone calls etc too though – by listening. It’s amazing what you can overhear!

If you have desk booking, try booking a desk slightly further away and if asked just say something like “I’m just trying a few new positions to try to learn from a range of colleagues / approaches” or similar. Or if not an option, can you bunch focus tasks together and go to a meeting room or focus area (make sure you close down teams / outlook) so you can get a few hours undisturbed in.

If you have a supervisor (or former supervisor) you trust / like I don’t think there’s anything wrong with asking for tips in how to manage that kind of situation.

Look around you / look up – if others are wearing noise cancelling headphones then it’s ok too.

This is the downside of office working I’m afraid – like public transport, you have to put up with everyone.

Reply Report comment
(20)(1)

Anonymous

I’m confused. Are you saying it’s BS or not?

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Anon

Offices aren’t BS per se. What *is* BS is open plan. If firms would pay to equip offices so everyone could have their own space, it would be better. What they want is everyone crammed in like sardines.

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Anonymous

Tell them you are a mass murderer.

Reply Report comment
(6)(0)

Anon

Would ear plugs be a suitable solution to this problem? Or would you look like a bit of a w*nker wearing ear plugs in the office?

Reply Report comment
(0)(4)

Noise intolerant

Tricks I have learnt from working in noisy co-working spaces and in offices/departments where it is very noisy (go sit with HR/recruitment if you think lawyers are loud):

1) Noise-cancelling headphones or earphones – and if it is particularly loud, even play white noise through them. I’d tell colleagues that they should approach me while I had my headphones on, so they knew I wasn’t completely unapproachable.

2) Depending if you are a morning/evening person, come in early or late if you can. I shifted my hours regularly and would come in later in the morning but always work into the evening when lots of people had left for the day just because there were less distractions (both noise and people interrupting me). I found the commuting easier at these times too.

3) Many open plan offices have little pods/sound booths to work from – use them regularly and structure your day around when they are available/bookable. Book meeting rooms as well when you can. Alternatively, go and sit with quieter departments. In an Investment firm, I regularly sat in their in-house legal team as they were so quiet.

4) If you are allowed a certain number of days working from home, try to work from home on either Tues/Wed/Thurs and work in the office on Mon/Fri. The vast majority of people like to do it the other way around. Offices tend to be really quiet on Fridays in particular.

5) Utilise canteen/libraries or other communal spaces to work in outside of their peak hours.

6) Use your Teams status (or whatever other similar software you are using) to not only state whether you were available or not, but also set your location if you are working in other places outside of your team’s usual deskspace

You should speak to your supervisor about this more generally, but if you do, come to that discussion with potential solutions you have thought of to manage the situation. There is nothing worse than complaining about something like this but not presenting any reasonable solutions as to how it could be fixed.

As much as you like a quiet workspace, the louder people in the office could also feel less productive if they had to keep quiet all the time. You have to find things that work for you – it is ultimately for you to manage this more so than your employer as it is down to your personal preferences. What your supervisor/team/employer can only really do is try to then accommodate those preferences alongside all of the other individual preferences plus business/client requirements.

Finally, if you also find noise to continually be an annoyance, you may want to look into this from a health perspective. Certain neuro-diverse conditions and also depression are known to exacerbate noise intolerance, and therefore other forms of support may be needed outside of work to support you more generally.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Kirkland NQ

Easy. Take two weeks annual leave and spend the time taking an intensive course in Krav Maga. On return to the office, should anyone speak too loudly, a quick axe kick to the head should permanently end the problem.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

ADHD

Ruminate about how utterly stupid the concept of an open plan office is

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories