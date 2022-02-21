‘I’m a non-law student totally confused by the new SQE’

I want to be a solicitor but I’m unsure what my options are

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one non-law student is unsure how the new Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) pathway will impact them.

Hi, Legal Cheek readers. I’m a final-year STEM student looking to convert to law and become a solicitor. I’m aware the SQE has come in recently, but I’m unsure how it will impact me as a non-law student, especially since the GDL/LPC are running in tandem with the new pathway. I’ve been getting mixed messages from my law student pals: some suggest I do the SQE to save time and money by not having to do a law conversion course (apparently it’s no longer required?) but others say the big law firms will still want their non-law trainees to do the GDL.

I also don’t know if law firms still plan to recruit a 50:50 split of law and non-law grads — will I be overlooked in favour of law students who already have the baseline knowledge? I’m totally confused by what I should do. Please help!”

