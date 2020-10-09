Feature

Will the SQE kill the GDL?

Aishah Hussain
By Aishah Hussain on
14

Legal Cheek talks to the main players to see where they stand on the law conversion course

The new solicitor super-exam is due to come into force from 1 September 2021 — phasing out the traditional routes to qualification under the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) and Legal Practice Course (LPC).

As the roll-out date nears, students will be thinking about how the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), one of the biggest changes to legal education and training, will impact them.

Under the current regime, a non-law graduate seeking to become a solicitor must complete a one-year GDL before they can embark on the LPC. Under the SQE, a two-part national assessment to be set and examined centrally, there is no equivalent requirement, i.e. all graduates (law or non-law) can proceed directly to SQE1.

Does this mean the SQE will kill the GDL?

The situation remains unclear. While new entrant BARBRI has said non-law grads don’t need to complete a law conversion course to embark on its SQE prep course, it appears that the main established vocational UK law schools, The University of Law (ULaw) and BPP Law School (BPP), continue to encourage non-law students to complete it.

BARBRI — which last month became the first legal education provider to go public with its £6,000 SQE prep course fees — says it is able to offer non-law grads a path to solicitor qualification sans GDL because SQE1 content covers ‘functioning legal knowledge’, or in other words, the core modules on the GDL.

The 2021 Legal Cheek GDL Most List

ULaw and BPP are yet to provide substantive details of their new SQE offerings or the fees they will charge. From their websites, however, they will still offer a conversion course post-introduction of the SQE.

A spokesperson for ULaw told us “there are no entry requirements for the SQE1 prep programme except that to qualify as a solicitor you will need to hold a degree (or equivalent)”. They confirmed it will be offering the GDL in January and September 2021 “as we expect the majority of students and firms to continue with the current route to becoming a solicitor”.

Its market rival, BPP, remains similarly upbeat about the conversion course’s future — so much so it recently launched a brand new version specifically geared towards non-law grads looking to sit the SQE.

A BPP spokesperson said: “The PGDL ensures that non-law graduates have the same depth of knowledge of foundational legal principles as law graduates which is important to their success both in assessments and in practice.”

Perhaps there is still life in the GDL yet.

14 Comments

Larry

It’s all a waste of money

Anonymous

The desired goal is not to pass the SQE, but to pass the SQE AND obtain employment as a solicitor. While the SQE covers a lot of ground that the GDL covers, it does so by means of MCQ-only assessment of substantive knowledge (and is not as comprehensive as a GDL). I doubt that many firms will want to hire graduates who have done a non-law degree and the SQE alone – the risk is that their basic legal knowledge will be too thin for them to hit the ground running in a law firm. That said, this will all be new and who knows how the market will move once the SQE is up and running.

Anon

Ummmmm Legal Cheek you are aware that the BPTC still requires a QLD or GDL right?

Realist

I’ve posted this before, but it’s still true so…

SQE is a worthless social engineering project which has at its heart the unevidenced assumption that if you create new, inferior, routes to qualification then (a) more solicitor jobs will be created (they won’t: market demand won’t change, if anything it will worsen as the qualification degrades); and (b) more diverse candidates will get through (they won’t: firms will rightly become more risk adverse, and prefer Oxbridge candidates or rich Singaporeans, etc. for ‘diversity’, to the even greater exclusion of candidates who previous could have demonstrated their ability through clear competition on a simple playing field). It is the new CILEx: created with the intention of widening diversity and qualification into the profession, but ultimately producing a qualification that is less credible than the ‘proper’ qualification route.

Law firms will become more powerful, because the SRA have eliminated the ‘safe assumptions’ about candidates which could previously have be inferred from the qualifying law degree (“QLD”)/graduate diploma of law (“GDL”), and legal practice course (“LPC”). Any muppet can now purport to jump through SQE1 hoops, then play at doing trivial, notionally legally-related work, and then tick boxes in SQE2. In February 2020, a 15-year-old scored almost 50% in the initial section of the SQE, despite doing no preparation and having no knowledge of the law (www.lawgazette.co.uk/news/childs-play-unprepared-15-year-old-scores-half-marks-in-super-exam/5103230.article). Both the SQE and SRA are a joke.

The solicitor qualification, per se, will be worthless. What will matter – and the *only* thing that will matter – will be the name of the law firm in which people started their careers, both (1) because it will be assumed that experience in Linklaters, A&O, Kirkland & Ellis etc. is *exponentially* more valuable than in ‘Ditcher, Quick & Hyde’ divorce lawyers; and (2) credentialism – the concept that people are judged by certain achievements as a ‘filter’ rather than for their actual value per se – will be even greater (i.e. at the moment, if you have a BCL you stand out, not because you need a BCL to practice, but it’s a useful filter for law firm HR. By eliminating the QLD, GDL and LPC, you will force employers to find substitutes. Oxbridge and US/Magic Circle law firm names on one’s CV will be ever more important).

It has long-since been inevitable that the best law firms will simply ignore the SQE, and replicate the existing GDL/LPC. For example, Linklaters, Freshfields, Herbert Smith Freehills, Hogan Lovells, Norton Rose Fulbright and Slaughter and May are working together to do just that: see https://www.legalcheek.com/2019/09/exclusive-city-law-firm-consortium-prepares-to-appoint-super-exam-prep-course-provider and https://www.legalcheek.com/2020/05/city-consortiums-non-law-trainees-will-need-to-complete-pre-super-exam-conversation-course. Henceforth, ‘proper’ solicitors in decent City jobs will be those who go down that, or similar, routes. The ‘second-class solicitor’ route will be exclusively for those who bought the SRA’s SQE snake oil. The latter risk being stuck in a second-class ‘jobs ghetto’.

Junior lawyers’ future will now be determined by where they train, because the SQE is not up to scratch and the only value will come from the training and credibility offered by the firms. Those who train at sub-par firms will be permanently blocked out from high-end City and commercial law.

What is so perversely tragic is that working class and BAME candidates who are less likely to have access to decent careers advice will be more likely to cluelessly believe the hype that ‘all solicitors are equal’, and that SQE1/2 will put them on the same playing field as US NQs earning £150k. The lack of realistic careers advice is one of main reasons for different levels of achievement now: non-academic middle class children are sensibly deterred from going into law, whereas similarly [un]qualified minority candidates are misled. Sorry kids, the SRA has lied to you, because (a) it was fooled itself by a charlatan who is now seeking to exploit the disaster he’s created himself by becoming a ‘consultant’; and (b) it lacks the courage to admit that it made a mistake. Well done entrenching privilege, and damaging social mobility further, SRA. What a mess.

The SRA’s lobotomised pursuit of the SQE is an immense discredit to it, and it suggests a regulator which is either too incompetent to realise its failure or too arrogant to admit it. Can we now – please – put a stake in the SQE? (And, ideally, the SRA itself.)

In an attempt to conclude on a positive note: the SRA rightly recognised that law school quality is highly variable, and that this should be addressed. There is a very simple alternative to the SQE, though: centrally-set and assessed LPC exams. This would preserve the best parts of the current system, while providing quality assurance. How about it, SRA?

Calm down dear

Breathe, that’s right, just let it all out. Breeeeathe dawg.

big brain time

Sorry you’re intimidated by more than two paragraphs big boy. I, for one, appreciate OP’s succinct, clear and rational input

curious

Does anyone have any idea what is the approximate tax rate charged on soliciters income? Is it true that 100k salary reduces to mere 65k after tax?

Adam Smith

Different tax rates apply to different amounts in the total £100,000 but I make it tax of £27,500 so 27.5% marginal rate.

You also have to take National Insurance Contributions into account which I make as another £5,860.48 off your £100k.

So after tax and NIC your looking at taking home £66,640.

TMCT

https://www.moneysavingexpert.com/tax-calculator/

This is a pretty good calculator for an answer.

Assuming you have tuition fees to pay off, an NQ salary of 100K pre tax leaves you with 60K.

However, if you have a brain, you will also start contributing to your pension from the very beginning of your career. Rule of thumb is halve your age, and use that number as the percentage of your salary per month you are putting in your pension.

Assuming an age of 24 (fairly standard age for a city lawyer to start off at, assuming they read law at university), when you add 12% contributions per month to the calculation, you are left with £52K to play with.

Jeff

What is the point of the LLB then? If you can do a doss degree in languages or anthropology and then proceed straight to SQE, why bother with the difficult admissions standards of getting onto a law degree, and then the 3 year slog?

The Maverick

I think this shows how useless a LLB degree is. I can’t believe I did one to find out you can do a GDL conversion course of 9 months with less assessments and no dissertation than the LLB.

You have to feel for LLB students who may have been turned down for students doing enjoyable degrees like languages and switching to law.

It’s good to see the emphasis on practical skills as opposed to the academic with all the pointless essay writing.

Allen in your Overys

SQE is for those who couldn’t hack/weren’t good enough for the proper LLB/GDL/TC route.

Will simply create a second-tier profession. Everyone qualifying under the SQE route will be glorified paralegals wondering why they haven’t seen their salary rise past 35k in the past 7 years and subsequently lateralling into writing for Legal Cheek, Legal Recruitment or Legal Professional Services at the Big 4. Unfortunately, we will all have to listen to them chew our ears off saying “we are actually as qualified as you”.

If you can jump on the GDL/LPC while you can…

Burbank88

Looks like someone is bitter and triggered. Similar things were said when the 1960’s plate glass universities were introduced, and the also during the expansion in 1992. Now a degree from Bath or Warwick is viewed much more favourably than one from Liverpool or Sheffield.

MCT

And also now, you have hoards of people with LLBs from Coventry, Winchester, Bolton & Lincoln who can’t get a job in commercial law, and indeed end up in legal recruitment etc (indeed, trotting out the line that their LLB means just as much as one from KCL etc), so in fact the naysayers were right…

