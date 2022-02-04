‘I’ve accepted a TC with a firm which doesn’t cover the area I want to practise’
I hope to specialise in aviation law
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee solicitor wants to know how they should go about moving into their preferred practice area of aviation law upon qualification.
“Hi. I’m due to start my training contract with a firm shortly, but they don’t have a practice area/sector specialism in a niche [aviation law] I would like to go into, but of course in this climate with a single training contract offer I would have been stupid to not accept it on this basis. I know I would thrive in this niche as it’s a hobby and a subject matter I’m very knowledgeable in already.
“Commercial law is a good foundation for the niche, so how difficult would it be to eventually try to move into it? How should I go about it, and when? Thanks.”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Maurice
Have a look at job boards for specialist firms like HFW, WFW, etc. and more broadly speaking full service international types and the MC.
Speak with recruiters about moving post qualification. Of course all that’s hot right now is PE, finance, etc. but there’s no harm evaluating your options and seeing how you can break into aviation law after your TC.
Cheers!