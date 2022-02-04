Advice

‘I’ve accepted a TC with a firm which doesn’t cover the area I want to practise’

By Legal Cheek on
11

I hope to specialise in aviation law

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be trainee solicitor wants to know how they should go about moving into their preferred practice area of aviation law upon qualification.

“Hi. I’m due to start my training contract with a firm shortly, but they don’t have a practice area/sector specialism in a niche [aviation law] I would like to go into, but of course in this climate with a single training contract offer I would have been stupid to not accept it on this basis. I know I would thrive in this niche as it’s a hobby and a subject matter I’m very knowledgeable in already.

“Commercial law is a good foundation for the niche, so how difficult would it be to eventually try to move into it? How should I go about it, and when? Thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

11 Comments

Maurice

Have a look at job boards for specialist firms like HFW, WFW, etc. and more broadly speaking full service international types and the MC.

Speak with recruiters about moving post qualification. Of course all that’s hot right now is PE, finance, etc. but there’s no harm evaluating your options and seeing how you can break into aviation law after your TC.

Cheers!

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Bill

Bill

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

An Associate

About 60% of my intake qualified into a department they didn’t expect to until they actually did it.

Keep an open mind and recognise that you basically have no idea what you want to practice. You have no way of knowing whether you’d thrive in aviation law until you actually give it a go. Being interested in something and practising it on a daily basis are very different things. I find litigation interesting, but didn’t particularly enjoy spending 10 hours a day doing doc review so didn’t qualify there.

If you want to maximise your appeal to an aviation team then look at who does it and their background. I’d guess seats in corporate, banking and regulation or public/administrative law would give you a helpful background.

Reply Report comment
(5)(0)

Sir Gadabout

I sat in the aviation finance department of a Magic Circle firm. What is ‘aviation law’? Do you mean drafting IATA treaties? Can’t help you there.

If you mean some sort of commercial practice with an aviation focus, I’d get into a broad practice with links to aviation (finance or even M&A). When you qualify, you can then move to a firm that specialises in aviation finance, M&A with aviation companies etc.

When I was applying for TCs I thought I’d be a pensions lawyer. Now I’m a 2PQE corporate lawyer. Keep your mind and options open as it’s likely your dream department isn’t what you thought it would be.

Reply Report comment
(7)(0)

Alan

Get a grip, plane nerd.

Do the TC and find an area of law you enjoy. If the aviation thing happens, so be it. There is no need to try to force yourself into a certain career path within law just to dovetail with a hobby. Doing so is likely to stifle you and be counterproductive.

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

Chuck

Hobbies are good – keep it as a hobby and don’t let the realities of doing the actual job infect your enjoyment of it.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Goose

My suggestion would be to move upon qualification. In my experience two of the most asked questions at NQ role interviews are “why are you moving?” and “have you been offered a role at your training firm on qualification?”. You can clearly demonstrate the reason why you are moving – simply that your firm does not practice in that area. You will be assisted if you can demonstrate knowledge in the area. If you are offered a NQ role after training at your current firm, then that puts you in a stronger position to move.

Ultimately what seats you complete do not influence what roles you have access to. Several trainees have moved on from my current firm to roles in which they have never had active legal experience in. The core skills of commercial is definitely transferrable and will definitely assist, much like real estate finance would assist in the skills required for shipping finance.

Good luck and hope this helps.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Annie Onimouse

First year of TC keep your head down, work hard and on impressing everyone and aim to get a job at the end of it. Second year same but keep an eye on aviation law issues and start to look for any contact points between your areas of training/and aviation law. Basically if you want to move in the area you need to weave a web around you that will support you to move.

This can include many limbs
1. Writing articles across contact points with your fields on topical areas – esp I’m refereed journals. Don’t be shy about submitting your work if it’s good and well researched
2. Join any societies or groups for Aviation law if they exist. Found your own if they don’t- good excuse to make contacts.
3. Look for first clients at a smaller level- people who may need help at small
Flying clubs with legal issues.
4. Network furiously and go anywhere and everywhere you can meet those who specialise in it. If they have conferences see if you can go. Tell everyone you meet in the area of your interest.

5. Once you’ve qualified and got a job, then you are in the profession so then start acting like this is a field you are particularly knowledgable and interested in. Eventually you’ll find it all leads to the right job to apply for.

Good luck

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Anonymouse

Your plan sounds sensible – a few thoughts:

1. Keep an open mind. It’s difficult to know what working in a particular field entails until you actually do it. Often the main drivers for people liking a particular practice area can be cultural rather than the substance of that area of law – eg start/finish times, consistency of busyness levels, aggression vs friendliness.

2. Most people qualify into an area they trained in and stick with that but there are a significant minority of lawyers who have moved around. A lot of the skills you develop will be transferable and if you can show your passion / knowledge and have a story you can sell then that will be helpful.

3. The correct time to move will be a function of the market. You will find it easier to move when there is a mis-match between demand and supply of lawyers at your level and in the area you want to qualify into. That said, all things being equal, either at qualification or up to 3 years PQE is likely to be easiest to move.

4. The firm you’re in will impact your chances. It is generally easier to move from a more highly-rated firm to a less highly-rated one than the other way around, and it’s also likely to be easier to take the same direction of travel when changing qualification area.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Old Guy

Take the tc and do something else, and hope they keep you on. Wish I was given this advice when I was a trainee. Do not become obsessed with qualifying into a particular area, you should be flexible and find something else.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

An actual lawyer

Do as much finance as possible and you’ll be fine to move laterally. Nobody wants to do aviation finance…

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories