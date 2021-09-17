Advice

‘Can I bring my girlfriend on my international secondment?’

By Legal Cheek on
24

We’ve been living apart for some time and would both be miserable having to be separated again 👫

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one future trainee solicitor is unsure on whether he should ask his law firm’s HR department if he can bring his girlfriend on the six-month international secondment that forms part of his training contract.

Hi Legal Cheek team, I’m about to start my training contract soon and I know my firm is big on international secondments. It’s a great opportunity and something I would very much like to take advantage of as I think both personally and professionally it can be extremely fulfilling.

However, I would like to be able to bring my girlfriend along. Is this generally allowed, will law firms typically sponsor both you and your partner (e.g. for the visa, accommodation, etc.)?

How could I best approach this subject with HR? I obviously don’t want to make it sound like I’m treating the secondment like a holiday with my partner, and I know it’s only six months, but we’ve been living apart for quite some time prior to this and I think both of us would be fairly miserable having to be separated again for half a year now that we’re finally living together.

I’m interested in hearing people’s thoughts on whether they have experience / know someone who was in this situation, and just any general tips on how to make use of this opportunity.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.

24 Comments

HR guy

You should ask.

And can I be there when you do?

Reply Report comment
(62)(0)

Pass the

crack pipe

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Boutique Holiday Planner for Trainee Solicitors

What about the dog? Surely mum and dad MUST come along as well. And what about your best pals? They wouldn’t want to be left out now would they?

Reply Report comment
(39)(5)

Just, please

Please don’t ask this.

Reply Report comment
(29)(0)

Seconded Trainee

If living without your GF for 6 months is going to be an issue, maybe just consider not doing a secondment all together…..

Reply Report comment
(38)(0)

Anonymous

The fact that you’re even asking the question strongly points to the fact that you won’t be offered such a secondment in the first place

Reply Report comment
(19)(1)

Ghost

This is not an AirB&B mate.

Leave her at home, she surely must have her own things to do. You both should grant a hall pass to each other and enjoy your time apart. Come back to being lovebirds again or better still cheat like everyone else does. what she does not know cannot hurt her but just so you know she will be doing the same to you here.

Have fun on your secondment mate.

The key to success is sacrifice.

Reply Report comment
(24)(35)

Exmc

These are really odd responses. Used to work at an MC firm and it was totally normal for partners to be invited to go on secondment if they wanted to. And the firm paid for it.

Reply Report comment
(27)(3)

Level Up, Girl

Why exactly should she uproot her life because of your loneliness?

If you like it, put a ring on it. Otherwise, leave her so she can find someone else who will.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anon

As others have said, don’t ask. It is even silly to think about.

On a side note, do people actually cheat? I’ve not witnessed any of that but something about the previous comment makes me think it’s not entirely satire.

Reply Report comment
(3)(4)

Helpful Harry

Categorise her as your emotional support animal and it will be approved. Lots of snowflakes have them.

Reply Report comment
(10)(6)

Tricky Dicky

Tricky one.

The firm may think you’re not committed enough if you ask.

Reply Report comment
(2)(4)

SC

If there are any junior associates that have been on secondment you trust not to speak to HR about your enquiry, broach the subject with them first. It could either be totally normal or taboo to even ask depending on the firm and its treatment of trainees (which you will obviously have a better sense of than LC commenters).

If a junior associate you ask doesn’t know, it may also be worth gauging their opinion about how HR dealt with other types of requests concerning secondment. If the firm’s general approach is very much “our way or the high way”, it could be more likely to be considered bad practise.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Mr Worldwide

Leave her at home. Bring a different one back with you.

Reply Report comment
(18)(4)

Anonymous

Is this satire?

Reply Report comment
(7)(1)

If you don't ask you don't get

Firms are becoming more sensitive to people’s work life balance, mental health etc so it might not be that bad to ask. However I would first try and gage from others who have done the secondment, what information they were given about the relocation and it they know anyone with a partner who came along or was given budget to visit etc. I wouldn’t use “girlfriend”, partner sounds like a more serious relationship. If you do ask HR, don’t say “can my girlfriend come”, phrase it in a more generic way like “what normally happens on a secondment if you have a partner or family commitments”.

Reply Report comment
(14)(1)

American Firm Associate

If it were a wife you would have a better case. And if it were on an associate secondment for a year (or more) you’d also have a better case. My firm has sponsored visas and health insurance for associates’ spouses and children when relocating them to the Middle East. I suspect that’s normal for the industry.

For a non-married spouse I think it’s highly unlikely they would sponsor a visa, in particular, because for immigration purposes, most countries won’t recognise a non-married spouse/ non-legally recognised domestic partner as being entitled to be a plus 1 on an employment visa.

Accommodation is different. I wouldn’t expect them to pay for extra accommodation on a trainee secondment than they otherwise would because there would be two residents as opposed to one (it’s slightly different if it’s a long-term associate secondment, but in most cases a firm will require you to arrange your own accommodation on an associate secondment after an initial bedding in period).

But at the same time just because you’re being sent on secondment, your firm can’t deny you a personal life in your own abode (even if they are renting the abode for you, during that secondment).

So if your girlfriend can arrange her own visa and health insurance and you’re not asking for extra accommodation then it shouldn’t be a problem for the HR to allow you to share the accommodation. You would need to be upfront about it if HR are going to be holding the lease directly with the landlord, in order that HR ensure appropriate compliance with landlord terms on number of residents etc.

Reply Report comment
(9)(1)

Legalseagull

I don’t understand why people think this is so unreasonable. It’s toxic. It’s also at risk of being indirect age and sex discrimination. What about older trainees who might be married and have young children. Older women do get training contracts but might not be able to accept if they can’t move families with them

Reply Report comment
(7)(8)

Bleuch

Sadly I doubt this is satire. Shows the snowflake mindset now.

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Anon

If you read the OP, the question isn’t about spouses, civil partners or children. This isn’t about some long established relationship. It’s about a girl the OP said they only recently started living with. Your outrage is misdirected.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

From experience

There’s always the option of bringing her along and not telling anyone. When my MC girlfriend was on secondment, I just tagged along and stayed in the apartment. Things are perhaps a little trickier now because of Brexit wrt visas etc but if you can surmount that then just bring her with you.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Relin

Think strategically

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

MM

People in the comments show such a low understanding of *anything* I am really shocked it’s so hard to get a TC these days. I work at EY and I know nobody would be mad at me if I asked this question. Maybe they’d just refuse and simply explain why. If your firm is different, then I’m sorry but you need to likely get a different job because that’s just harassment. lol.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Anon

My girlfriend was sent on a trainee secondment to Asia when I was still a student. The timing worked well for my uni holidays and I went to live with here for a couple of months in the flat she was provided with. The country in question allowed a six month stay for tourism without a visa so all I did was book my flights. Unless the secondment is longer would recommend this route.

Reply Report comment
(2)(0)

Join the conversation

Related Stories