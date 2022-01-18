BCLP retains 13 out of 18 spring qualifying trainees

72%

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner (BCLP) has recorded a spring 2022 retention score of 72%, with 13 of its 18 trainees staying on post-qualification.

The international law firm, which provides around 34 training contracts each year, confirmed it made offers to 15 trainees who applied for newly qualified (NQ) roles.

Five NQs join the outfit’s corporate & finance transactions practice, four qualify into litigation & investigations and four join the real estate division. One NQ completed their TC in Hong Kong but opted to join the firm’s office in London.

The firm said five final seat trainees had opted to pursue their legal careers outside of BCLP.

Senior emerging talent adviser Grace Ambrose commented:

“As we all continue to feel the impact of Covid on our working lives we are proud of the resilience our trainee cohort has shown and are delighted that we were able to extend offers in our key practices to so many NQs. We continue our commitment to attracting, developing and retaining junior talent, and are thrilled that so many wish to remain with the firm and progress their legal careers with BCLP.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows the firm’s new recruits will start on a base salary of £95,000.

The result comes just 24 hours after Linklaters fired the starting pistol on another retention season, with the magic circle player confirming 49 of its 52 trainees had put pen to paper on permanent deals.