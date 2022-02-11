Meet the TikTokin’ junior lawyer documenting the highs and lows of corporate life

Henry has attracted nearly 30k followers

A creative corporate lawyer is harnessing the power of TikTok in a bid to “bring positivity and change to the workplace”.

Despite only being active on the platform for less than a year, in-house lawyer Henry has amassed an impressive following of nearly 30,000 and accumulated almost 2 million likes on his ‘That Corporate Lawyer’ TikTok page. Using his own experiences in private practice and a little bit of creative licence, Henry creates comical clips documenting the highs and lows of corporate life.

Some of Henry’s most popular videos feature the junior lawyer demonstrating his lip-syncing prowess by mimicking a voice over, paired with a witty and relatable caption. Here’s just a few of our favourites.

Henry studied law at University of West England before going on to complete his training contract with a national law firm. He has since moved in-house, telling Legal Cheek that private practice “wasn’t necessarily suited to my skillset”.

But it is not only comedy sketches that Henry shares. His TikTok also offers reminders about the importance of mental health. In a video posted on Blue Monday (said to be the most depressing day of the year), he tells his audience that depression can “affect anybody at any time” and offers some wellbeing advice.

Henry tells Legal Cheek that the shift away from working from home does not mean his content creation will stop. He says he will continue this in some capacity as he believes it is “fundamental that we actively discuss challenging corporate behaviours, the struggles and strengths of being a junior in a corporate world and also discuss our mental health more openly — as only when we have these discussions do we start to effect change”.

Henry is by no means the only legally minded individual creating TikToks in the hope of effecting change. Legal Cheek has previously reported on creators such as University of Law student Jordon Goodman and UCL undergrad Daniella Swinson who entertain their law student followings with their amusing clips, as well as Irish solicitor Richard Grogan who provides straightforward advice about Irish law.

