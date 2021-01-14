‘Legally Brunette’ TikToker documents life as a UCL law student

Daniella Swinson’s amusing clips have amassed over one million likes

With 1.2 million likes and nearly 25,000 followers, Daniella Swinson is the latest viral sensation TikTok-ing the highs and lows of law student life.

According to Swinson, a second year law student at UCL, her journey to TikTok stardom began during the first national lockdown in March of last year. Speaking to Legal Cheek, she recalled wanting to “spread some laughter amongst law students who are also stuck at home”.

Swinson, who in her TikTok bio refers to herself as ‘Legally Brunette’, manages to find the funny side to law student stereotypes — from relatable takes on property law and legal latin to unrealistic expectations set by Suits and how so-called ‘bruh girls’ take notes.

Alongside efforts to provide her legal peers with light comic relief, Swinson also set out to create content that helps others. “I equally wanted to help encourage and reassure student who were thinking of studying law to not be afraid to do so,” she told us. For those of you seeking note-taking tips and study motivation methods, look no further.

Swinson’s collection of clips has proved popular among TikTok users, with many pulling in hundreds of thousands of views. When asked if there is a secret to her super success, Swinson replied:

“The most important thing is to be authentic, relatable, and always communicate an honest message.”

Despite her new-found TikTok fame, Swinson said she’s not looking to trade in her dreams of securing a training contract at a London law firm and eventually specialising in medical negligence. She explained: “Although TikTok has allowed me to meet some amazing people, and help inspire many students, law is my calling and I would never give it up for a career on social media.”

Still, Swinson joins the likes of Leticia Santoro, a King’s College London law student known for tackling caselaw on TikTok, Toby Willcocks, an Oxford Uni grad that launched the ‘TikTok Law School’, and Anthony Barbuto, the all lip-syncing and dancing US lawyer.

