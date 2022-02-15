News

NQ lawyer pay at Eversheds moves to £95k

By Legal Cheek on
11

Regional rates up nearly a quarter to £62k

Eversheds Sutherland has become the latest major City player to increase the salaries of its newly qualified associates in London to £95,000.

The move, confirmed yesterday, equates to a sizeable 16% uplift from £82,000. It follows similar moves in recent days by Squire Patton Boggs and DLA Piper.

The firm has also splashed across the rest of its UK offices, with rates moving a whopping 24% to £62,000. Regional salaries were previously set at £50,000.

The boosts will take effect from 1 May 2022.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Lee Ranson, Eversheds’ chief executive commented:

“Retaining and attracting the best talent is a key priority and salary and bonuses form an important part of our overall employee proposition, alongside culture, learning and development and quality of work. With this in mind, I am pleased to announce this investment in our UK newly qualified rates.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows trainee pay in London currently sits at £42,500 in year one and £46,000 in year two, while regional rates sit at £28,500 and £31,000.

Last December the firm revealed it had increased its TC offering from 40 to 50 — or 25%.

For the latest news, commercial awareness insight, careers advice and events:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

11 Comments

Bob

Shame it’s such an awful place to work.

Reply Report comment
(16)(11)

Average Pay War Enjoyer

Nice. Hopefully means the MC will have to go up again.

Reply Report comment
(8)(1)

Custard

Legal cheek most list for regional NQ pay pls?

Reply Report comment
(21)(1)

Anon

Very decent raises from these firms. I wonder how much longer MC firms can justify paying about £500 net more a month but expecting high billables and responsiveness in exchange

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

Anon

Embarrassing for MC now…

Reply Report comment
(12)(0)

RPC Associate

Can somebody lend me £3 so I can pick up a meal deal?

Reply Report comment
(17)(0)

Peggy Mitchell

Or instead you can work at MC or the SC and work on more demanding deals, with longer hours and get paid an extra £200-300 each month (post tax) !!!!

-Oh wait..that erm…sounds er not tempting at all…

Yup It’s really bloody time for a hike at MC and SC. A proper hike too. Just as we’ve seen these low level firms do. What baffles me is if the MC and SC started offering 130-135k NQ and good rises at PQE they would seriously stem the US drain. Currently one of the only draws for (some) US firms is pay. That’s literally it. You match that and then you have a real chance you retaining some talent.

Reply Report comment
(12)(1)

Hope

There is hope. The MC (save for Slaughters) pay US rates in their US/NY offices – if they didn’t, they’d lose talent. The same thing is happening and will continue to happen in London unless they wake up.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Anonymous

Totally agree, quality of work and relative prestige are there for the MC and top silver circle (HSF, Macs, Ashurst). Just need the partners to take a hit

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Kirkland NQ

Well done Eversheds, now you can officially work as a lawyer for as much as one of the oiks who waxes my Lambo.

Reply Report comment
(0)(3)

Anon

Has NRF moved up again?

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories