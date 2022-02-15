NQ lawyer pay at Eversheds moves to £95k

Regional rates up nearly a quarter to £62k

Eversheds Sutherland has become the latest major City player to increase the salaries of its newly qualified associates in London to £95,000.

The move, confirmed yesterday, equates to a sizeable 16% uplift from £82,000. It follows similar moves in recent days by Squire Patton Boggs and DLA Piper.

The firm has also splashed across the rest of its UK offices, with rates moving a whopping 24% to £62,000. Regional salaries were previously set at £50,000.

The boosts will take effect from 1 May 2022.

Lee Ranson, Eversheds’ chief executive commented:

“Retaining and attracting the best talent is a key priority and salary and bonuses form an important part of our overall employee proposition, alongside culture, learning and development and quality of work. With this in mind, I am pleased to announce this investment in our UK newly qualified rates.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows trainee pay in London currently sits at £42,500 in year one and £46,000 in year two, while regional rates sit at £28,500 and £31,000.

Last December the firm revealed it had increased its TC offering from 40 to 50 — or 25%.