Squires boosts London NQ lawyer pay to £95k

Rises in regions too

Squire Patton Boggs has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London to £95,000.

The 12% uplift from £85,000 means its most junior associates will now earn an extra £10,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows that this puts the firm’s London NQs at the same cash levels as their equivalents at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, CMS, DLA Piper and Norton Rose Fulbright.

Squires has also bumped pay for rookies in its regional offices — Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester — to £55,000. This equates to a £5,000, or 10%, rise.

European Managing Partner Jonathan Jones said:

“Our associates represent the future of our firm. In a highly competitive market for talent, we remain committed to providing competitive pay and distinguishing ourselves with a culture that places the highest value on people’s development and well-being.”

The uplifts, which will be backdated to 1 January 2022, come just one month after the international outfit increased trainee pay across its UK offices. Trainees in London earn £47,000 in their first year and £50,000 in their second year, while regional rookies receive £30,000 and £33,000 respectively.

The Ohio-headquartered firm recruits around 25 trainees each year and scored A* or A grades in nine out of ten categories in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.