DLA ups NQ lawyer pay: 95k in London, 65k in regions

By Thomas Connelly on
60

Up by 8% and 35%

DLA Piper has become the latest major legal player to up the salaries of its most junior lawyers.

The international giant has shifted base rates for newly qualified (NQ) associates in London from £88,000 to £95,000 — an uptick of 8%.

Meanwhile, NQs in the firm’s regional offices — Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester and Sheffield — will see their salaries swell 35% from £48,000 to £65,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows trainee pay in London currently sits at £46,000 in year one, rising to £51,000 in year two. Regional rookies earn £30,000, rising to £33,000.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Liam Cowell, DLA Piper’s UK managing partner, said:

“The firm has conducted an interim salary review for our UK lawyers that was effective as of January 2022. This is a first step towards implementing a new, more holistic and value-based approach to pay decisions, aimed at fairly rewarding the contribution of our lawyers across all locations. It is an interim review and our regular annual salary review will also take place in July of this year.”

The fresh uplifts put the firm’s London recruits on a pay par with those at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, CMS and Norton Rose Fulbright, and just £5,000 behind those at magic circle outfit Freshfields.

The firm recruits around 65 trainees each year and chalked up an A for training in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

60 Comments

Maurice

That 65k is king of the hill salary in the regions

Big ups DLA 💰

(81)(1)

Stfu

Simmons pays £68k in Bristol and Cambridge

(5)(16)

Anon

Yes but that would mean working at Simmons!

(26)(5)

Lol

Explains why you’re at dla 💀#mediocracy

Reply Report comment
(2)(6)

London Stud

Cringe arguing about who works better at a regional firm 😭

Regional Hack

Game on in the regions now. It’s going to be a very interesting summer. Lots of firms who were there or thereabouts with the market (£45-50k NQ) won’t be able to follow this.

(28)(1)

Average Pay War Enjoyer

Good luck to the firms still paying 42k 😳

(17)(0)

AG slave

*patiently waiting for AG to match*

…or could change practice areas and move to DLA as an NQ and get a pay rise.

Depressing.

(13)(4)

Lol

Just move to DLA lol unless you have some undying loyalty to AG.

(15)(0)

Anon

The death of the Magic Circle?

(17)(4)

Onion

After tax there isn’t much of a gap between DLAs London salary and the MC/SC firms.

I assume the hours are also better at DLA?

(17)(1)

💩-stirrer

Wow, nearly six figures and time to actually spend it. DLA is the best law firm in the world!!!

(17)(10)

Anon

praying to all the gods that this sparks a midlands pay increase battle..

(22)(2)

In time

Eversheds and BCLP Manchester will likely match. Addleshaw Goddard and Fieldfisher will raise but maybe not match 65k

Not sure on other regional firms instantly increasing but you can be sure that regional salaries are now going to see significant increases over time.

(14)(0)

The Manchester Perspective

I doubt BCLP can or will match in Manchester. Expect to see the Shed, Freshfields and AG go close. Pressure is really on SPB and Pinsents.

(15)(0)

Anon

From my understand there are no NQs at Freshfields Manchester – I think it’s just an admin support hub

(5)(1)

Mancunian

There are quite a few lawyers there these days. No idea what they’re paid though.

Hj

Is Eversheds likely to increase or Addleshaw Goddard? And insight info 👀

(16)(1)

Helen

Good on DLA for sorting out the regional pay gap. Going to have to recruit extra staff around March and September to deal with all the CVs they get from trainees from Pinsents, Eversheds and AG. Probably even the associates too at our salaries…

(33)(2)

King of the Barbican

95k is all well and good but they are still opposite a council estate.

Must be a flex having “Barbican Hot Pizza and Chicken” as your neighbours.

(17)(43)

Prude

Sorry elitist.

(14)(2)

@ loser

I mean travers have a dingy two building office and Macfarlanes is a bit shabby as well. I’m sure the lawyers don’t complain as they are compensated well

Who cares where the office is???

(14)(3)

K

There’s always one in the comments section with a rubbish take lol

(12)(0)

Council Estate Lawyer

Would take a Barbican Hot Pizza and Chicken over a firm subsidised Deliveroo any day of the week. Their hot wings make life worth living.

(9)(0)

Anon

The Barbican isn’t a council estate lmao

(9)(0)

JJ

It’s an elite architecture of brutalism.

People don’t understand the significance of Barbican because they’re too young.

There’s a reason the one bed apartments in the heart of Barbican are up to 200k.

(8)(0)

Trying to understand the process of becoming a lawyer in the UK

I’m a Canadian student and my cousin keeps saying becoming a lawyer is so hard because of “training contract?” Is this true, I always thought it was just like passing the NY bar.

(1)(19)

Small Rod

Bless

(30)(0)

DLA Hopeful

Smart move by DLA re the regions.

With more WFH, the lines have blurred with plenty of talent chasing London salaries whilst living in the regions. 65k is HUGE news for the mortgage calculator.

Every city firm in the regions needs to be at least around the 55k mark surely?

(23)(0)

Looking forward to seeing the responses

I think most regionals will increase to 55k and only the largest firms will match or reach 60k (Eversheds, AG etc)

(12)(0)

The regional pay war has begun.

The rumours were true. This is huge.

London elitists may not care/realise but this is a major shake up in the regions and massive power move.

Traditionally, city firms with regional offices have been on very similar NQ rates with the current bar being around 50k a year.

Raising to 65k is a massive increase and one that only a couple other firms may be able match. It’s also worth nothing that 65k in the North is an incredible salary for the cost of living – I’d argue better than 95- 100k in London.

This is the beginning of a regional tier system, it’s now just a question of which firms are going to follow suit.

(38)(2)

Skadden NQ

I’ll spare you a tenner lads

(7)(8)

Truth Serum

Only thing you don’t have spare is time.

Chop chop, your draft amendments are due in an hour

(20)(3)

I spy a Sociology student without a TC

The chances of a Skadden NQ being in the legal cheek comments section are slimmer than your chances of getting a TC

(15)(3)

Pot calling the Kettle Black

I take it you don’t have a TC and you also aren’t at a firm where you’re spending your afternoon on LC

(1)(0)

Anon

Lol is that the same firm where no junior associates from 2 years ago are still there?

(6)(2)

Patrick B

This is some very decent coin, and a great firm. Congrats to all

(12)(0)

Burnt out

What are the hours actually like in corporate at DLA in London? Are they significantly better than anywhere else?

(3)(0)

DLA Associate

They can be pretty intense with some people easily doing MC/US hours but there are others who coast along, never hitting target, and that’s generally seen as fine.

(6)(0)

Burnt out

Interesting, thanks. The MC/US point is what I suspected might be the case. Recruiters give you the spiel that it’s not the case and your WLB will be so much better but I remain unconvinced. Guess in-house it shall have to be!

(2)(0)

DLA Associate

I should also add that half of the junior / senior associates seem to be leaving for US firms.

(0)(1)

Legal Recruiter

DLA setting the standard in the regions! Great to see regional lawyers getting what they deserve! Well played DLA…

(23)(0)

Anon

The interesting thing to understand from DLA insiders is what this has done to the PQE banding i.e. whether there is massive compression or equivalent uplifts across the board.

Unless the partners are taking a massive hair cut (unlikely!) you’d think it would have to be the former?

(5)(0)

S

They have weighted the budgeted increase towards the regions and not London. Coupled with the savings associated with covid etc it’s probably not that much of a stretch, if any. If it is, they can just increase their regional rates slightly to account for it. London rates are only higher to maintain the gross margin and even then profitability is generally worse than the regional offices at most firms.

(6)(1)

DLA Insider

FYI – I’m 5PQE in the regions and had a similar uplift to the one NQs got

(16)(0)

Curious Associate

Are you able to shed some light on the culture at DLA please?

(0)(1)

DLA Outsider

Similar in cash or percentage of base?

(1)(0)

4q

Interesting – mind if I ask what ballpark that takes you to? Very hard to find out what the NW firms are paying at mid level.

(3)(0)

GlobalTeamLawyer

…and cue the more senior non-fee earning lawyers applying for NQ roles in their own firm

(0)(2)

3PQE Commercial Associate

Honest question, what is the culture/hours like at DLA? And what is the billable hours target? Considering an application there (I’m a 3PQE Commercial Associate), but there doesn’t seem to be much info out there about DLA’s culture. Would be grateful for insight.

(0)(1)

Ex DLA Trainee

The firm is way too big to have a cohesive ‘culture’, senior management is clueless/more focused on virtue signalling, and it’s full of rather chippy associates that are woefully average. Move to a SC/MC.

(7)(14)

Tom

This is a lie and you’re clearly not ex DLA.

Those at DLA don’t view the MC/SC as a ‘step up’ so it makes no sense to laterally move to those firms.

After tax they are making roughly the same and are on similar hours to the MC/SC so why would they swap?

If you keep up to date with the lateral moves and hires at city firms (And if you actually worked at DLA which you never have) you would know that several lawyers at DLA moved to different US firms including Latham, Wilkie Farr and others etc

(8)(3)

Yan

Yep, literally all the DLA leavers have moved to US firms last year.

(6)(2)

G

How was your experience as a trainee there?

(0)(0)

Joe

Sounds like a salty ex trainee who didn’t get kept on.

(7)(0)

Ed

Is that where you moved post quali?

(1)(0)

Dave

Looool this is a blatant lie

(5)(0)

Ex DLA Trainee

I think I would know where I’ve worked….

At the time I was there it clearly was a step up both in salary and prestige-especially when Freshfields first raised to 100k-DLA was 75 ish).

I moved to an MC firm and have big salary increases on the horizon. Also don’t forget about salary bunching across the scales- Freshfields 1 year PQE earns 130k. Don’t even entertain the idea that DLA will match that.

(1)(6)

Loool

“I moved to an firm”

Your grammar is as good as your lying ability

(2)(1)

Ben

That really is a big salary boost does anyone know if they will be paying that in there Edinburgh office as this article seams to only suggest its the English regional offices. But if the firm is going to pay £65K nq in Scotland’s that’s significantly hire then any other firm, think CMS only pays £51 for instance and will really make the firm stand out in attracted people in the Scottish market.

(2)(1)

