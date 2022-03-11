News

A&O and Clifford Chance complete magic circle departures from Moscow

By Thomas Connelly on
11

Host of top international firms have shuttered offices in response to invasion

Moscow, Russia

Magic circle duo Allen & Overy (A&O) and Clifford Chance have confirmed they will “wind down” their Moscow offices in light of Russia’s devastating invasion of Ukraine.

A&O, which previously announced it was reviewing its “Russia-related portfolio”, said the move will be managed in line with all legal, regulatory and professional obligations.

A statement from the firm read: “This was not an easy decision to make as we have 55 people there and we needed to make sure that we could take this action with their best welfare in mind. We are very grateful for their hard work over many years.”

It added:

“We are doing everything we can to support and where possible will redeploy them to work elsewhere, in particular with other A&O offices as we continue to help those clients we can and choose to work with through this difficult transition period.”

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Clifford Chance, meanwhile, said it had begun “an orderly wind down” of its operations in Moscow. This follows its announcement last week that it would “not accept new mandates from any Russian state entity, Russian state-owned enterprises or individuals identified as having close connections to President Putin”.

The decisions mean no members of the magic circle will have an office in Russia, after Freshfields and Linklaters made similar announcements earlier this week. Slaughter and May does not have an outpost in the country.

Other firms to close their offices in Russia in response to the invasion include Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Eversheds Sutherland, Gowling WLG, Kennedys, Herbert Smith Freehills, Norton Rose Fulbright and Squire Patton Boggs.

11 Comments

JP

The Lawyer breaking news emails spamming the inbox every time a firm closes its Russian office and the LC articles are not necessary at all.

Anon

I’m actually really interested in these updates because it’s really shown the true colours of the US firms.

Plop

Ah yes, to show our condemnation of Putin’s actions lets punish the civilian Russian workers who play no part in the political regime and decision making behind Ukraine by putting them out of work and imposing economic sanctions on the country which has no effect on the rich leaders but again the normal everyday Russian men and women…

Anon

Both of these firms are helping staff transfer offices either to non Russian offices or independent firms there – it’s becoming apparent the staff don’t want to be there either. A lot of the Russian population with access to information that isn’t just propaganda simply don’t want to be in Russia anymore.

Anonymous

About time A&O shut its London office. Such a beta firm

Anonymous

Looks like someone got rejected for their vac scheme

Curious

Why?

Anonymous

Sounds like you really wanted but did not get that TC. Shame.

Anonymous

Clifford Chance calling a spade a spade in its press releases. Freshfields, meanwhile, referring only to the “crisis in Ukraine”…

Chimp

Clifford Chance loves to show how wOkE they are at any opportunity.

Don’t be fooled, it’s simply marketing for them

Anon

One day don’t be surprised if Chinese and Indian companies close in the UK because of our foreign policy. Or maybe even for things the UK did in the past

