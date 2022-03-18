Best of the blogs
The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
What are the legal implications of P&O Ferries sacking 800 staff? [The Guardian]
Nadine Dorries is watching you: The Online Safety Bill threatens basic liberties [The Critic]
What we learned from this week’s PMQs: Dominic Raab vs Angela Rayner [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
UK law firms rethink ageism [Financial Times]
SLAPPs to be slapped down? [A Lawyer Writes]
Pupillage Interview Advice Thread [Twitter]
A UK Bill of Rights? [London Review Of Books]
Don’t make misogyny a hate crime [Spiked]
Last rites for the law firm [Scottish Legal News]
How do you protect an iconic handbag? Milan court considers IP rights vesting in Longchamp’s Le Pliage [The IPKat]
