‘Can I jump from a fairly standard regional firm to a high ranking City one?’

Rookie requires readers’ help

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer on the verge of securing a training contract with a “fairly standard” regional firm asks Legal Cheek readers whether it’s possible to go on to secure a junior lawyer role in the City.

“Hi there. Can’t seem to find an answer to this legal career issue. Let’s say you secure a training contract at a fairly standard, regional firm. Maybe a couple of vacancies each year, no strict academic requirements, and you qualify with them happily.

Say after 2-3 years post qualification, is it ever feasible to make the jump to a City firm? Would high ranking, more competitive London firms care that you qualified at a less well-established regional firm? I’ve tried looking online and there is no clear answer to this.

I’m in the running to get a TC with a regional firm, but my dream is to work in London. Is there any clarity you could provide on this? I have no idea whether, hypothetically, I would accept, or whether I’d have to make an exceptionally bold move, decline the TC and possibly never qualify in London. Many thanks.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.