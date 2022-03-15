Advice

‘Can I jump from a fairly standard regional firm to a high ranking City one?’

Rookie requires readers’ help

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one aspiring lawyer on the verge of securing a training contract with a “fairly standard” regional firm asks Legal Cheek readers whether it’s possible to go on to secure a junior lawyer role in the City.

“Hi there. Can’t seem to find an answer to this legal career issue. Let’s say you secure a training contract at a fairly standard, regional firm. Maybe a couple of vacancies each year, no strict academic requirements, and you qualify with them happily.

Say after 2-3 years post qualification, is it ever feasible to make the jump to a City firm? Would high ranking, more competitive London firms care that you qualified at a less well-established regional firm? I’ve tried looking online and there is no clear answer to this.

I’m in the running to get a TC with a regional firm, but my dream is to work in London. Is there any clarity you could provide on this? I have no idea whether, hypothetically, I would accept, or whether I’d have to make an exceptionally bold move, decline the TC and possibly never qualify in London. Many thanks.”

Jolly Roger

I have the same concern about moving from a mid-tier international firm – how can I make sure that I’ll be able to jump ship at NQ? When do I need to start contacting recruiters?

Moving on NQ is an must for me as my NQ pay is literally half the top US firm NQ pay

Recruitment person

Magic circle and US, no. Other decent City shops, quite possibly.

Actually...

there is someone at Kirkland in London who trained at WBD in Leeds
So definitely possible

Legal Eagle

I am in the same boat – I have good academics with A*AA at A level and distinction LPC so I think that will count for something as usually firms say “good academics”. I have sent people on LinkedIn moving to bigger firms from smaller practices so I imagine it is possible

Reccer

Definitely possible. Pretty likely to be able to crack silver circle or decent City firms, as well as some US names (nb not cravath scale). Can then lateral down the line again further up the food chain. Best time to do it is right now while the market is bananas. When it all cools down you’ll be stuck in Leeds or joining some tinpoint shop like Bond Dicks 😬

AnonotaFresher

The comments so far must be from Freshers, or, people who have absolutely no clue how the legal sector operates.

The biggest issue you are going to have is when you try to lateral, and let’s say, you get an interview, you will have done almost no comparable work. When you lateral, the firms are not interested in your academics any more (well, when you are moving adjacent to your current firm, as opposed to going ‘up’). You will be asked to talk about the work you have done and your experiences. Your regional firm might be a leader in insurance, but not many City firms have this as a growing practice so your options are limited.

As mentioned above, the market is bonkers right now but this is mostly in corporate seats. As I have mentioned, this is where tour glass ceiling will become apparent. The corporate work you do in the region’s will be vastly different in scale and complexity compared to the work your average MC/US firm does. So, let’s say you got that interview, you just aren’t going to stack up as well versus your peers who are also vying for that lateral move. It’s going to be tough.

The best bet is going to be working your way up the ladder with a a few lateral moves, gaining experience along the way

Timi

Yes upward mobility is quite common. As others have noted, you’ll find lots of people with such a trajectory on LinkedIn.

And according to The Lawyer, Allen & Overy hired two new junior associates into the leveraged finance group this year who trained at regional firms Burges Salmon and Womble Bond Dickinson (via Pinsent Masons. A third trained at mid-market Aussie firm HWL Ebsworth. None of those firms has anything that could be regarded as an established leveraged finance practice.

Anonymous

It also works the other way . Firms such as A

scottish confucius

I am seeing quite alot of people qualifying at good, though not upper-tier, Scottish commercial law firms and then moving to big Scottish firms when theyre NQ. So Gillespie MacAndrew to Dickson Minto or Shepherd Wedderburn. I assume the experience could be transferable to England and London, especially as DM and SW have offices in and do alot of work in London.

Alot might depend on just how good you are.

Scottish NQ

Brodies/Burness Paull are the top firms in Scotland and both will take NQs from literally anywhere (even High Street). They also do London work and international work. If the newly minted NQ survives the transition is another story. They often do not.

Even as the top Scottish firms they bleed talent to London/International firms almost monthly and need to replace them.

Getting a job at either isn’t necessarily an indicator of quality.

Former Regional Lawyer

The answer is yes, and I am an example of someone who has gone through this route.

I had fairly average A Levels (ABC), but got a 1st at Uni and a distinction on my own funded LPC. I was a paralegal at a ‘disrupter’ high street firm, who’s aggressive growth strategy was to open a new high street office every other month. We had offices from Bath, stretching across the south coast and various offices in London boroughs. Paralegal’s were almost guaranteed a training contract after 1 year of basically slave labour. I trained there and did your usual high street firm seats, resi conveyancing, PI/Clin neg, commercial lit and some private client.

On qualification I managed to secure a role at a firm who had the largest presence in that particular region in an area of law I had not trained in – they took a punt on me ultimately. Unfortunately due to personal issues, I subsequently moved to a national firm (with a City presence), which had a regional office closer to home and therefore an easier commute. I spent just over 2 years at this national firm, gaining good experience and working on transactions where City firms were on the other side. I also made sure I networked and built relationships with clients in the City.

During the pandemic, I decided I wanted a move into the City and because many firms were now adopting flexible working policies, the dreaded 5 days a week on the Thameslink was a thing of the past. I was offered jobs by two firms, a top 10 law firm with a global offering and a top 20 firm, which had a strong international presence and offered international secondments. Ultimately I doubled my salary, but work 2/3 days a week at home, have decent working hours (around 9-6:30/7) and will be seconding in the Doha office next year!

