CMS increases trainee pay in London and regions

City rookies to earn over £52k

International law firm CMS has increased pay for trainees in all its UK offices.

London trainees will earn 5% more with first and second year pay now sitting at £46,725 and £52,250, respectively.

In Bristol, meanwhile, trainees will earn £41,500 in their first year, an 8% increase from £38,500, and £42,525 in their second, a 5% bump from £40,500.

Trainees in the firm’s regional and Scottish offices will also enjoy a 5% pay boost. In Manchester and Sheffield, trainees will earn £30,000 in their first year and £33,075 in their second, while their Scottish counterparts will start on £26,775, rising to £29,925 in their second year.

The rookie rises follow the firm’s decision to increase rates for newly qualified associates to £95,000 in London, £61,000 in Bristol, and £51,750 in Manchester and Sheffield.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows that CMS takes on 95 trainees each year, following a hike last August which made it the second highest training contract provider in the UK.

The international firm also scored an impressive spring retention rate of 96%, keeping 24 of its 25 trainees due to qualify this month.