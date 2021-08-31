CMS becomes second highest training contract provider with 95 places

Up 20% from 79

CMS has become the second highest training contract provider in the UK, offering a total of 95 trainee places for the coming recruitment year.

This marks a 20% increase on the 79 TC spots previously dished out by the firm each year, sending signs of a buoyant trainee recruitment market.

“We are delighted to be increasing the number of training contracts available across our UK offices,” Michael Cavers, early talent partner at CMS, told Legal Cheek. “The firm is in a strong position which has allowed us to expand our trainee programme and invest in a strong pipeline of talented trainees. This will support the continued growth of the firm and our ambition to be the leading future facing law firm.”

CMS’ training programme is offered in London, Manchester, Bristol and Sheffield, among other locations.

Our Firms Most List shows CMS now ranks second for most UK TCs on offer, beaten only by Linklaters, which has around 100 training contracts up for grabs each year, the most of any law firm. Clifford Chance offers 90 training spots each year, plus five on its lawtech training contract. Allen & Overy, meanwhile, offers 85 TCs, and Freshfields and Slaughter and May both offer 80 training places.

The increase in training contracts at CMS appears to mark the end of a period of transition for the firm following its merger with Olswang and Nabarro which saw it cough up £250,000 in 2017 after 25 future trainees accepted training contract deferral deals.