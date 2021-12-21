News

CMS and Simmons boost NQ lawyer salaries

By Rona Ankrah on
30

£95k and £100k

CMS and Simmons & Simmons have joined a raft of City law firms in boosting the salaries of their newly qualified (NQ) solicitors in London.

Legal Cheek can reveal CMS has increased base pay from £82,000 to £95,000, which equates to an extra £13,000 or 16%.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2022 shows NQs are now on the same levels of cash as their counterparts at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Mayer Brown and Norton Rose Fulbright.

The rise comes some six months after the firm boosted London NQ rates from £75,000 to £82,000.

Salaries in the firm’s regional offices are also up. Base rates in Bristol now sit at £61,000 (previously £50,500), while Manchester and Sheffield pay has moved to £51,750 (previously £42,500). Glasgow and Edinburgh NQs will now earn £51,750 too (previously £41,500). This marks increases of 21%, 22% and 25% for these offices, respectively.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Simmons, meanwhile, has announced pay rises of its own. NQs in London will earn a base rate of £100,000, up 14% from £88,000.

This change puts Simmons in the £100k NQ salary club with the likes of Macfarlanes, Hogan Lovells and Freshfields.

Simmons has also bumped NQ pay in the Bristol office to £68,000. Previously £56,000, this is an extra £12,000 or 22%. The new salaries are effective from 1 January 2022.

Our Firms Most List 2022 shows CMS dishes out around 95 TCs each year while Simmons provides around 24.

30 Comments

Pay War

Travers, Ashurst, NRF surely need to raise (again) to match Simmons at least?

Please guys

Ashurst going to be to £105k, can feel it in my bones

Reasonably impressed onlooker.

Well I wasn’t expecting that.

Roman

I hope All these salary hikes remain and only go up, rather than declining over the next 2 years.

Today firms announce 6 figures and then the economy announces a fear and everyone cuts the salary .

lol

Salary decreases are extremely rare – only time I can think of was when covid first hit?

Seb

The real winners right now are the LLB class of 2018.

The ones who accepted TCs from NON- MC/SC/US firms offering around 60-70k at NQ.

Probably had a better overall TC experience and they get to qualify into a market where their firms are now suddenly offering six figure NQ salaries and they have multiple options to find an external NQ position at another top firm if they wish to do so since the NQ market is in high demand right now.

Anon

Ah yes just like the LLB class of the early 2000s until sh*t hit the fan

AP

The LLB class of early 2000s were at firms during a time where they got made partner after 8-9 years if they played their cards right.

Many are still partners now.

Nowadays you’d be lucky to make partner and if you do it takes on average 15 years at the same firm.

Sam

It’s funny the people seeing these salaries and thinking there’s no catch.

There is always a catch.

Employers don’t simply give you more money and expect the same returns when you were paid less. Especially not law firms.

Anon

The catch at law firms is they expect you to give up your life for the job, that isn’t new. What’s new is that the market dictates they now need to pay you more for it.

Wow

Simmons you g, clap for yourself, you’re playing with the big boys. Addleshaw and Eversheds you see your age mates?

Mark

Learn to speak proper English first. What is all this nonsense urban slang. You won’t get far in a legal career without eloquence

Henriettas triggered

It’s the bloody comment section on legal cheek why do the need to speak the queens English. Get a grip

Ha

Go f yourself respectfully 🙂

Graham

It’s the same kind of people who say “I can’t be ARKSED” and “I ARKSED him this”… says it all really

Learn grace and decorum dear

Take this bamba and big boys stuff somewhere else tbh.

This isn’t ACS twitter or clubhouse.

Harry

They won’t admit it but the biggest thing holding back that community in breaking into these industries is themselves.

They treat everything like an ACS and don’t know how to conduct themselves in professional spaces.

wow

Simmons and CMS you g’sss, clap for yourself, you’re playing with the big boys now. Addleshaw and Eversheds, you see your age mates? smh

anon

So gangsta you posted twice just to let people know

W

The way this was written you can tell exactly the kind of ghetto individual saying this lol

Trainee

Magic circle to up again? Surely £107.5k base isn’t enough to differentiate now

Nic

Freshies looks to be waiting it out, suspect they may do 110-115k. And I hope they do to trigger another raise from all other UK firms.

Anon

You’d think… But there’s no news

FF Anon

Yeaaaahh…but no. Because we differentiate ourselves, apparently, on what a wonderful place we are to work (refrain: we appreciate it isn’t all about the money…).

Content associate

You people are just getting greedy now

Anon

Most people have been working 14 hour shifts in their bedroom while partners make bumper profits due to low overheads and high billing. It’s not greedy it’s fair.

Anon

CMS raise will hopefully send Dentons the message that their pathetic £5k raise (after 3 years with no change) is not going to cut it.

Anonymous

Do they do secret retention bonuses for some teams only, where those who get them have to sign NDAs to not tell other associates? Freshfields does this.

Future big boy

Love to see it CMS – making those big boy moves

G

Surely Ashurst can’t keep theirs at 90 for too long?

Join the conversation

