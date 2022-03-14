Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Barristers to go on strike: Ballot sees 94% vote in favour of industrial action amid 60,000-case Covid backlog and fury at ‘chronic underfunding’ of the justice system [Daily Mail]

UK plans to overhaul human rights laws come under fire [Financial Times] (£)

US law firm Squire Patton Boggs drops Russia’s Gazprombank as client [City A.M.]

Why Mishcon de Reya could kick-off rush of London legal IPOs [Evening Standard]

JK Rowling: Keir Starmer misrepresents equalities law by saying ‘trans women are women’ [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)

The UK is about to introduce a ‘cyberflashing’ law that makes unsolicited dick pics a crime [Insider]

‘Music is so different now’: Copyright laws need to change, says legal expert [The Guardian]

Elon Musk asks judge to free him from agreement meaning lawyers check his tweets [Sky News]

International law firms plant more boots in Dublin [The Times] (free, but registration required)

Law firms Stuart & Stuart and Thorntons Solicitors to merge [BBC News]

Renee Zellwegger studied law during acting break without anyone recognising her [Metro]

Call of Duty player swaps law career to become gaming queen [Daily Record]

“I don’t know how good a soldier a lawyer would make to be honest — the sedentary lifestyle and subsidised dinners catch up to their waistlines eventually.” [Legal Cheek comments]

