Monday morning round-up

Barristers to go on strike: Ballot sees 94% vote in favour of industrial action amid 60,000-case Covid backlog and fury at ‘chronic underfunding’ of the justice system [Daily Mail]
UK plans to overhaul human rights laws come under fire [Financial Times] (£)
US law firm Squire Patton Boggs drops Russia’s Gazprombank as client [City A.M.]
Why Mishcon de Reya could kick-off rush of London legal IPOs [Evening Standard]
JK Rowling: Keir Starmer misrepresents equalities law by saying ‘trans women are women’ [The Telegraph] (free, but registration required)
The UK is about to introduce a ‘cyberflashing’ law that makes unsolicited dick pics a crime [Insider]
‘Music is so different now’: Copyright laws need to change, says legal expert [The Guardian]
Elon Musk asks judge to free him from agreement meaning lawyers check his tweets [Sky News]
International law firms plant more boots in Dublin [The Times] (free, but registration required)
Law firms Stuart & Stuart and Thorntons Solicitors to merge [BBC News]
Renee Zellwegger studied law during acting break without anyone recognising her [Metro]
Call of Duty player swaps law career to become gaming queen [Daily Record]
