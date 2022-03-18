Taylor Wessing lawyer delivers aid to Ukraine border

London partner James Goold makes trip in supply-laden van

A lawyer in the London office of Taylor Wessing is making a 2,500 mile round-trip to the Polish city of Przemysl to distribute sleeping bags and medical kits to refugees fleeing the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine.

Private equity specialist James Goold is undertaking the aid mission in a van alongside his wife Sarah Marris, according to a post on LinkedIn. The couple, who set off on Wednesday, are delivering 400 sleeping bags, donated by Mountain Warehouse, as well as a number of much-needed medical kits.

Goode, who joined TW in 2012 following a nine year spell at Jones Day, has also created a fundraising page to help support the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal run by The British Red Cross. A total of £45,000 has been pledged so far.

“We really hope our personal efforts in making this journey, however small its immediate impact, will encourage friends, colleagues and contacts to support and donate to this cause where they can,” wrote Goode on LinkedIn. “We appreciate that many will already have given so if the only thing this post encourages people to do is share it more widely to assist our fundraising efforts, that would be a valuable gift in itself.”

A raft of international law firms are providing financial and pro bono support for Ukrainian refugees.