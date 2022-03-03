Trainee retention latest: Hogan Lovells and Mayer Brown post spring scores

70% and 83%

Hogan Lovells and Mayer Brown have posted their latest spring trainee retention scores.

Hogan Lovells is keeping 15 of its 20 newly qualified (NQ) lawyers, with one on a fixed term deal. This hands the firm — which recently announced plans to relocate its London office — a score of 70% or 75%, depending on your reading of the figures.

The firm’s latest cohort of associates join corporate (six); litigation, arbitration and employment (four); finance (two); global regulatory (two); and intellectual property, media and technology (one).

Meanwhile, Mayer Brown confirmed five of its six spring qualifiers are staying put — or 83%. The new recruits join the litigation and employment teams.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows NQs at Mayer Brown start on a salary of £105,000 while their counterparts at Hogan Lovells receive £100,000.

Check out our latest coverage of law firms’ spring 2022 retention scores.