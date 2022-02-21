Hogan Lovells to move City HQ across the road

New digs from 2026

Hogan Lovells is to relocate its City of London headquarters in 2026, it confirmed today.

The firm will move to a new “bespoke” premises comprising 21 Holborn Viaduct and adjoining buildings on Farringdon Road once its current lease expires in four years time.

It has put pen to paper on a deal which will see it occupy 266,000 sqft, roughly 10% less than the 300,000 or so sqft it currently occupies at Atlantic House.

Work on its new digs begins later this summer, with the firm targeting an occupancy date of Q4 2026.

And its lawyers won’t have far to go. The new “sustainable working environment” is just across the road from its current premises, which chalked up an A grade in our latest Trainee and Junior Lawyer Survey.

Penny Angell, UK managing partner, said:

“Our London office is of considerable strategic importance to the firm and our clients. Having occupied the Atlantic House building since 2001, we are excited at the opportunity to redefine how our space can best support our business and create something bespoke, while staying true to our values, heritage and 40+ year history in Holborn Viaduct. Having the space and technology that reflects our evolving working style and is flexible enough to adapt as the future needs of our people and our clients change is critical.”

A number of major City players have announced plans to relocate offices over the past year or so.

Allen & Overy confirmed in November it will move to a new office at 2 Broadgate near Liverpool Street Station in 2027, while Travers Smith and Kirkland & Ellis have both announced they are moving to new pastures in the coming years. Elsewhere, Linklaters is set to relocate to a new site at 20 Ropemaker Street, Moorgate, from 2026.

In other office related news, Michelmores today announced it had relocated its London operations to new premises at 100 Liverpool Street. “London remains a key strategic growth priority for our firm, and our investment in this new office space will create a world-class experience for both our clients and people,” managing partner Tim Richards said. “Collaboration is so important for our business, and the modern, technologically advanced space will be a boost for cross-team working”.

The firm has two further offices, one in Exeter and one in Bristol where around 80% of its staff are based.