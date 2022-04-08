Best of the blogs
Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
How the trial of the Colston Four was won: the inside story [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Top judge: I decided to leave HK [A Lawyer Writes]
The law of war: conflict has always had its limits [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
P&O shows the need to reform UK labour law [Financial Times] (£)
Why the term “for the avoidance of doubt” is the hallmark of shoddy legal drafting [The Law and Policy Blog]
No-fault” divorce undermines marriage [The Critic]
The Reed Court by Numbers: How Shallow is the ‘Shallow End’?￼￼ [UK Constitutional Law Association]
Whitehall’s clumsy attempts at strengthening free speech on campus [Prospect]
Crossing White Lines [Yet Another Blogging Barrister]
