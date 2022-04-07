News

Hogan Lovells joins City pay war with improved £107.5k NQ rate

By Rona Ankrah on
46

Potential to earn £145k+ with bonus

Hogan Lovells’ London office

International outfit Hogan Lovells has increased the salaries of its most junior lawyers in London.

The firm confirmed base rates for its newly qualified (NQ) associates will move from £100,000 to £107,500 — an extra 7.5%.

As part of the increase, effective from 1 May 2022, NQs will also be eligible for performance related bonuses of up to 35%. This gives the firm’s rookies potential earnings of up to £145,125.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Our 2022 Firms Most List shows that this puts NQs on the same base rate as their counterparts at magic circle firms Allen & Overy, Clifford Chance, Linklaters and Slaughter and May.

Last year Hogan Lovells increased NQ pay to £90,000, having temporarily cut it to £85,000 in response to the “challenges and uncertainties” presented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last Friday Freshfields set down the marker for magic circle rivals when it increased NQ pay to £125,000, while Addleshaw Goddard this week raised salaries to £95,000.

46 Comments

FF Sake

Can an insider (non-trainee) speak to the hours at this place? Heard good things.

Insider

Lol they lied to you – just walk past their office late at night and have a look at the poor souls trapped inside.

Logan Roy Hovells

I normally go out to fabric down the road at about 10pm and am back to my desk by 1am to finish up some markups that’ll have come through in that space. It’s great work life balance.

Janoy

Ordinarily this would be a big deal, but after Freshfields dropped their bomb last week it ain’t nothing special.

PSA!! PSA!! PSA!!

CAN ALL ASSOCIATES AT ALL LAW FIRMS KINDLY SEND THEIR PQE BAND AND SALARY (BASE + BONUS FOR THE RESPECTIVE FISCAL YEAR) TO THE LEGAL CHEEK TIPOFFS SECTION PLEASE?

We need to get more transparency on this and stop these law firms from just flashing and flexing with 1 figure for NQ. Would be good to get as close as possible to the transparency standard in the American BigLaw market.

Anonymous

Or we can use the comments section. Let’s go.

Regional Associate (2 year PQE) at Eversheds – Bang on 50,000 (increasing to 62,000 in May)

Everyone else?

Agreed

Problem with this is – how do we know someone isn’t bullshitting? Would need more than one person with same credentials to give same info for it to be reliable. I’m all for it though – we really should push for transparency.

Universal salary at Eversheds?

Will you have another pay review prior to September or are you going to be paid the same as the NQs when they qualify?

Good idea

S&M 1PQ on 110

Reply Report comment
SM

Great salary from Shakespeare Martineau

Reply Report comment
Mayer Brown

1 PQE 120

Reply Report comment
Anon

By the way, I think this is a great idea. However, as soon as you start to say something that the average Fresher on here disagrees with, it gets downvoted to oblivion.

Case in point – there was some elaboration on the bonus structure at a specific firm that I know to be true, however, it was laughed at/downvoted by the Kirkland-NQ-loving brigade here.

As many as mentioned, it’s hard to work out what is true and what isnt. Upvotes/Downvotes are generally not a good guide.

2 PQE

I disagree! it’s easier to publicise NQ rate as generally they come in at the same level. Individuals should be paid based on the value they add. I have just hit 2PQE and know for a fact I am paid £55k more than a senior associate in my team because of the value I add.

I have generated close to £500k of my own fees in the last year whereas said senior associate serviced partners work. If salaries were more transparet there would be chaos.

Reply Report comment
MoFo

“transparet”

Reply Report comment
2PQE

OK Boomer! Thanks for pointing my typo

Reply Report comment
Hogan Lovells Trainee

You probably generated 500k Liberian dollars. Go back to work, fresher

Bull

You generated half a million in fees as a very junior associate? – okay fresher

Reply Report comment
2PQE

I dis boomer! That’s not including the £167k I have generated for other teams. That’s why I am paiod more than the seniors in my team.

Do you need a £50 note to wipe away those tears boomer? I can sub you i you like?

Reply Report comment
anon

I’ll tell you what you can’t do:

spell.

???

This makes no sense. £55k more than a senior associate…so someone 4+ years more experienced. And brought in £500k in fees by yourself. This isn’t true.

Reply Report comment
State schooler

Are these just mates from private school handing you work?

I hate to break it to you, but having mates because you went to Harrow does not mean you are a capable lawyer or a good business developer, and your advantages will soon dissipate.

Reply Report comment
Ordinary Pay-War Enjoyer

On top of FF’s increase, now there’s even more pressure for the rest of the MC firms to increase. Love to see it

Reply Report comment
Unimpressed

Not sure if I’d really count this as a pay rise at all. Considering inflation is well above 5%, energy bills have gone up and not counting the NI increase, a 7.5% raise is more a measure preserving the purchasing power of NQ salaries as they were before rather than actually being a raise. Never mind the fact that AG pulled off a 16% raise despite not being anywhere near as big as HL…

Reply Report comment
YourDad'sDivorceLawyer

This is market

Reply Report comment
Anonymous

Potential for bonuses of up to 35%. I think 10-15% is more realistic………

Reply Report comment
On my way out

Yep, the bonuses aren’t anything to write home about. Plus they’re tied to realised billings so it doesn’t matter that you’ve pumped out 2,000 hours a year because as long as the partners are cnuts who undercharge for their work or write down bills you’ll get jack squat.

Logan Hovells is the pits.

Reply Report comment
k

cool story bro

Reply Report comment
Lolm

i rather earn 100k working 9 – 5, should have gone tech smh..

Reply Report comment
Anon

Not sure what to think about this
Whilst a good raise in itself – bit of a get out of jail free card for the other firms

If all the MC firms had gone to 125 then there would have been pressure for the firms just below to go 115 ish

Now they can probably just match this 107.5 rate and get away with it

Will be interesting to see what HSF + Ashurst (both 105 atm) go to.

Reply Report comment
A regional person

Does this affect their regional Birmingham office? Will they get a raise too? Why the silence on that?

Reply Report comment
Hogan Lifer

They’ve gone to 80k in brum. Everyone is livid at he discrepancy because we’re doing the same hours

Reply Report comment
anon

What do you expect? You’re working in a shit-hole in the middle of the country where a pint costs £2.

Reply Report comment
A regional person

80K in Birmingham? I assume that’s a typo lmfao. Does anyone actually know what their Birmingham NQ rate is?

Reply Report comment
Briefcase

Any news on trainee salary or grants? Amazed no word on ongoing increase in grants for future trainees given slaughters recent increase to £12,500. Most firms haven’t upped their grant since 2018/19. Just makes the profession even more elitist imo as you can’t really live in London on grant money alone.

Reply Report comment
big boy

I agree, the firms dishing out 7.5k for a whole year of living is just ridiculous

Reply Report comment
Future MC trainee

What is THE POINT of the MC now? For me, and I imagine for most applicants, the only incentive was the pay.

Reply Report comment
Frie

Better work? More prestige?

Reply Report comment
Fresher Enjoyer

eyyyy alright Fresher.

Reply Report comment
Eh?

Joins? If they were joining the pay war, they’d have matched FBD.

Reply Report comment
Poor LPC Grant

They really need to up their LPC Grant then like other firms have been doing…

Reply Report comment
Kirkland NQ

Hardly a war if one belligerent brings a pea shooter.

Reply Report comment
h

I see no difference between SC and MC now. Even simmons is on 100k for NQs. If you want more of the big boy/girl money, just go to a US firm

Btw what is Greenberg Traurig’s and Faegre Drinker’s NQ salary?

Reply Report comment
anon

‘Bout 3 bud-light’s short of tree-fiddy

Reply Report comment
A Drinker who Faegres

Faegre Drinker 😂😂😂

Reply Report comment
k

Faegre Drinker what a name lol, they only take 2-3 ppl wtf

Reply Report comment
leak

someone please leak the NQ salaries of the firms that don’t disclose. THE PEOPLE NEED TO KNOW; ITS IN THE PUBLIC INTERESTS !!!

Reply Report comment
Join the conversation

