News

World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh

By Aishah Hussain on
8

Harvard beats Oxbridge — again

This year’s world law school rankings have been released with few surprises at the top-end of the table.

Ivy League, Russell Group and major international law schools continue to dominate in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Harvard has once again beaten Oxbridge to be crowned the best law school in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Oxford came second, whilst Cambridge ranked third.

Coming seventh, LSE is the only other UK university to feature in this year’s top ten, which is dominated by US law schools.

The 2022 Legal Cheek Law School Most Lists

Further down the law school pecking order and three more UK unis secured top 20 spots. They are UCL (13th), King’s College London (15th) and Edinburgh University (17th).

Elsewhere, Queen Mary placed 26th, coming in higher than fellow Russell Group players Durham (49th), Manchester (58th), Bristol and Glasgow, who ranked jointly in 66th position. Nottingham (88th) and Leeds (90th) round off the top 100 in the list which features 342 law schools.

The rankings cover 51 subjects and are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 130,000 academics and nearly 70,000 graduate employers worldwide.

QS World University Rankings — Top 20 for law:

Rank Law school Overall score (out of 100)
1 Harvard University 99.8
2 University of Oxford 98
3 University of Cambridge 97.5
4 Yale University 93.6
5 Stanford University 93.3
6 New York University 91.8
7 LSE 90
8 Columbia University 89.8
9 University of California, Berkeley 89.3
10 University of Chicago 88.1
11 National University of Singapore 87.9
12 University of Melbourne 87.1
13 UCL 84.5
14 University of New South Wales 84.4
15 King’s College London 83.7
16 University of Sydney 83.3
17 University of Edinburgh 83.1
18 Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne 82.5
19 University of Toronto 82.3
20 University of Hong Kong 82.2

For all the latest commercial awareness info, news and careers advice:

Sign up to the Legal Cheek Newsletter

8 Comments

Anon

Yeah and the cost of attending Harvard all in is almost 100k USD per year. Makes our universities seem cheap in comparison.

Reply Report comment
(15)(0)

Anon

I always think that the people working in the US offices of US firms must be pretty peeved their UK counterparts get the same salary as them! The Cravath scale is because of those ludicrous US law school fees. People always chiming in about the big UK firms vs. US firms in London salaries don’t ever seem to mention this is obviously the reason for it either.

Reply Report comment
(8)(5)

Truth

Only a law school ranking as irrelevant as QS would put those French and Australian universities in the top 20.

Reply Report comment
(10)(4)

Old Guy

For those that understand the French system, we all know that the law schools are far inferior to the elite engineering and business schools and the Sciences Pos. Yes the grads that make it through Sorbonne/Assas are high calibre, but the institutions are not competitive in the way Harvard, Oxbridge or even Exeter/Sheffield in undergrad law are. Many of the top French law grads go to business school or a Science Po and study law part-time from the 2 years of prepas through to 3/4 years of business school. Those that don’t will do 2 masters degrees in France and then head to the US/UK for an LLM at a top tier school. First year lectures are packed with many people that eventually drop out although things have started to change. These rankings don’t compare like for like. Germany too does not really have elite schools for law other than Bucerius. Yes grads are top class but the talent is spread around the country because people stay in the states where they grew up and want to practice. So older established schools will still have a spread of talent. These rankings are driven by an Anglo-American obsession with prestige and labels.

Reply Report comment
(7)(3)

Anonyme

Quite odd how Harvard still didn’t make top 3 in the US rankings

Reply Report comment
(3)(0)

anon

People who are obsessed with university rankings are my least favourite kind of people. I’m quite happy having no idea at all where someone went to university.

Reply Report comment
(5)(1)

Wibble

LSE? Yeah, right.

Reply Report comment
(4)(2)

Anonymous

LSE Reject spotted

Reply Report comment
(1)(1)

Join the conversation

Related Stories