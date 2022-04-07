World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh
Harvard beats Oxbridge — again
This year’s world law school rankings have been released with few surprises at the top-end of the table.
Ivy League, Russell Group and major international law schools continue to dominate in the QS World University Rankings 2022.
Harvard has once again beaten Oxbridge to be crowned the best law school in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Oxford came second, whilst Cambridge ranked third.
Coming seventh, LSE is the only other UK university to feature in this year’s top ten, which is dominated by US law schools.
Further down the law school pecking order and three more UK unis secured top 20 spots. They are UCL (13th), King’s College London (15th) and Edinburgh University (17th).
Elsewhere, Queen Mary placed 26th, coming in higher than fellow Russell Group players Durham (49th), Manchester (58th), Bristol and Glasgow, who ranked jointly in 66th position. Nottingham (88th) and Leeds (90th) round off the top 100 in the list which features 342 law schools.
The rankings cover 51 subjects and are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 130,000 academics and nearly 70,000 graduate employers worldwide.
QS World University Rankings — Top 20 for law:
|Rank
|Law school
|Overall score (out of 100)
|1
|Harvard University
|99.8
|2
|University of Oxford
|98
|3
|University of Cambridge
|97.5
|4
|Yale University
|93.6
|5
|Stanford University
|93.3
|6
|New York University
|91.8
|7
|LSE
|90
|8
|Columbia University
|89.8
|9
|University of California, Berkeley
|89.3
|10
|University of Chicago
|88.1
|11
|National University of Singapore
|87.9
|12
|University of Melbourne
|87.1
|13
|UCL
|84.5
|14
|University of New South Wales
|84.4
|15
|King’s College London
|83.7
|16
|University of Sydney
|83.3
|17
|University of Edinburgh
|83.1
|18
|Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne
|82.5
|19
|University of Toronto
|82.3
|20
|University of Hong Kong
|82.2
Anon
Yeah and the cost of attending Harvard all in is almost 100k USD per year. Makes our universities seem cheap in comparison.
Anon
I always think that the people working in the US offices of US firms must be pretty peeved their UK counterparts get the same salary as them! The Cravath scale is because of those ludicrous US law school fees. People always chiming in about the big UK firms vs. US firms in London salaries don’t ever seem to mention this is obviously the reason for it either.