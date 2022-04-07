World law school rankings: Top 20 spots for LSE, UCL, King’s and Edinburgh

Harvard beats Oxbridge — again

This year’s world law school rankings have been released with few surprises at the top-end of the table.

Ivy League, Russell Group and major international law schools continue to dominate in the QS World University Rankings 2022.

Harvard has once again beaten Oxbridge to be crowned the best law school in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Oxford came second, whilst Cambridge ranked third.

Coming seventh, LSE is the only other UK university to feature in this year’s top ten, which is dominated by US law schools.

Further down the law school pecking order and three more UK unis secured top 20 spots. They are UCL (13th), King’s College London (15th) and Edinburgh University (17th).

Elsewhere, Queen Mary placed 26th, coming in higher than fellow Russell Group players Durham (49th), Manchester (58th), Bristol and Glasgow, who ranked jointly in 66th position. Nottingham (88th) and Leeds (90th) round off the top 100 in the list which features 342 law schools.

The rankings cover 51 subjects and are based upon academic reputation, employer reputation and research impact. This year’s findings draw on responses from over 130,000 academics and nearly 70,000 graduate employers worldwide.

QS World University Rankings — Top 20 for law: