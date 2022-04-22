Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts

No, Boris Johnson didn’t mislead parliament – at most he was confused on the law [Spectator] (free, but registration required)

Why crowdfunding legal cases is a recipe for disaster [Prospect]

You Can Tweet If You Want To (So Long As You’re Polite About It): The Current State of Regulatory Oversight Over Social Media [The Secret Barrister]

Along with Fake News and Fake Law, we have Fake Policy [The Law and Policy Blog]

Promoting legal well-being [A Lawyer Writes]

Women who report abuse face losing their children [The Critic]

If you are a university student right now, and you are interested in getting a #trainingcontract, here are 10 things you should do [LinkedIn]

Dear Sirs, we’re breaking the bias [Scottish Legal News]

Why does the prime minister keep attacking lawyers? [Law Society Gazette]

The Modern Bill of Rights creates barriers to challenging algorithmic decisions [UK Constitutional Law Association]